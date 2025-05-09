When Calls The Heart Actor Dies ‘Suddenly’ At 53

The When Calls the Heart cast and crew are dealing with another tragedy.

A year after Mamie Laverock miraculously survived a body-shattering fall from a five-story hospital balcony, the Hallmark community is now mourning the loss of another franchise regular: Nathaniel “Nate” Pelletier. According to an online obituary, he “passed away suddenly” at 53 on April 11 while home alone in Langley, British Columbia. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

For those who don’t know, Nate was a transport department employee and actor on When Calls the Heart. He often portrayed the taxi driver in the series. The obituary shared that “his second greatest love was his work and work-family” at the show. And it’s clear they loved him back. Earlier this month, Martin Cummins, who plays Henry Gown on the series, took to Instagram to share pictures of and pay tribute to his co-star, writing:

“I just came back from a ride on the bike Gord and Nate put together for the girls and I. I’m taking shade in Mexico under the awning Nate helped me figure out in the woods near the old cabin. I have spent more hours at work sitting in the blue room, in silence or in conversation with Gord and Nate than I have standing on tape with the camera rolling. Gord has always felt like a father figure to me, and Nate and I were his boys running around the town, hanging out in the woods and talking shit. Life is constantly changing. Things are never the same. The Valley will not be the same without Nathaniel Pelletier. He was a gentle soul and it was my honor to call him friend.”

The When Calls the Heart Instagram account also shared a statement from production manager Mike Magnusson, who called Nate “one of a kind” and “a true ‘Unicorn.’” He said:

“Nate was all heart, a true ‘Unicorn’, smashing every 14 hour day with a wide smile & endless cheer for all. He “saw” people, and was always there with a kind word. He leaves a void of spirit we will not be able to replace. Nate you were one of a kind, and we loved you. You will be sorely missed my friend.”

So sad! 53 is actually so young! Rest in peace, Nate…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

