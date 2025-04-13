Aimee Lou Wood SLAMS SNL’s ‘Mean’ & ‘Unfunny’ Parody Of Her In The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood ain’t impressed with Saturday Night Live’s parody of her.

The 31-year-old actress hopped on Instagram on Sunday to address a couple problems that just aren’t sitting right with her. First off, she touched on a comment she made while in conversation with British GQ earlier this month relating to her casting in the HBO drama — and her subsequent insecurities. She said at the time:

“Someone told me how much [creator Mike White] had fought for me. They said, ‘It had to be you, no matter what HBO said.’ It was honestly from the nicest place, but my little head goes: ‘HBO didn’t want me. And I know why HBO didn’t want me, it’s because I’m ugly. Mike had to say ‘Please let me have the ugly girl!’ That was the thing that was in my head.”

Since making that comment, her legion of fans has seemingly jumped on the studio for calling her ugly — which she says is not the case:

“Nobody at hbo called me ugly!! Jeez, as if! I clearly say that was my own paranoid thought…”

She added in subsequent Story posts that her point was how our “minds play tricks on us” because of things like “imposter syndrome.” See (below):

Okay, now that that’s cleared up, she wanted to address ANOTHER issue that ain’t so cool… SNL’s portrayal of her this weekend.

If you didn’t tune into the latest episode of the sketch comedy show, they put on a politically-charged parody of The White Lotus called The White Potus. ALL of the characters in The White Lotus, including Tim, Victoria, Saxon, Lochlan, Piper, and more were reimagined as our current political leaders… Donald Trump, Melania, Donald Jr., Eric, RFK Jr., and even Ivanka played by Scarlett Johansson. Ha! The only character who wasn’t reimagined as a political leader was Chelsea, played by Aimee Lou. She was still just good ol’ Chelsea. And the punchline of her joke was instead the Brit’s signature teeth, accent, and mannerism! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

They say imitation is the highest form of flattery, but the Sex Education star is far from flattered!

She added in another Story post:

“Whilst in honest mode — I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo (felt righteous might delete later x)”

She added in another:

“So, to conclude today’s rant: @hbo — kind and supportive and never wronged me so leave them along @nbcsnl — mean”

She later wrote:

“Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

Yeesh!

Aimee Lou then included a hoard of DMs she’s received from fans agreeing with her take, which you can see (below):

And obviously NBC heard and felt back, because she revealed they reached out to her with an apology! See (below):

Brutal! The point of SNL is definitely to poke fun at situations… But preying on someone’s known insecurities is another thing! Someone who DID find it funny, though, was Walton Goggins… Who called it “Amazzzingggg” in the comments on IG. Which is inneresting amidst their feud rumors!

What are YOUR thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Aimee Lou, or is she overreacting? Let us know in the comments down below!

