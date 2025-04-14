Walton Goggins Fuels Aimee Lou Wood Feud Rumors By PRAISING SNL’s ‘Mean’ White Lotus Parody Of Her!

Aimee Lou Wood’s pain is Walton Goggins’ pleasure… That’s at least the message he sent over the weekend amid their rumored feud!

If you missed Saturday Night Live this weekend, they parodied The White Lotus by swapping out all the characters, including Tim, Rick, Victoria, Saxon, Lochlan, and others, for political figures like Donald Trump, RFK Jr., Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump. The only character from the HBO drama who didn’t get the political treatment was Chelsea, played by Aimee Lou. The punchline of her joke wasn’t controversial politics — it was her teeth, accent, and signature acting quirks. Watch (below):

The Sex Education star made it known how “mean” and “unfunny” she thought the sketch was — but guess who thought it was absolutely hilarious? Yup, her on-screen love Walton, who played Rick.

Following the episode, The Righteous Gemstones actor took to SNL’s Instagram page to drop a message of support in the comments section of the sketch:

“Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg”

Oof… Considering all the tension fans have been perceiving between him and Aimee Lou, that’s certainly a bold comment to leave! Especially as the younger actress has been open about her appearance being a major insecurity!

Walton took things a step further by re-sharing the sketch to his IG Story and praising Jon Hamm’s parody of his character Rick — or in the sketch’s case, RFK Jr. He wrote:

“SMASHING. Jon… I knew I was miscast”

Yikes. He and Aimee Lou could not have disagreed more!

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers?? Did the “mean” parody just go over his head, or was this his way of fueling feud rumors? Let us know in the comments down below!

