Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

OMG! The White Lotus Originally Featured A Sex Scene Between THESE Two Unlikely Characters In Season 3 Finale! White Lotus Stars Grieve Their Characters After DEVASTATING Season 3 Finale! More Incest??? White Lotus GOES THERE With Sam Nivola & Patrick Schwarzenegger Threesome!! White Lotus Star Jason Isaacs Walks Back Comment About Mikey Madison Nudity & ‘Double Standard’ After Massive Blowback! White Lotus Fans TORN By Show’s Shocking Incest Twist! The Internet Has THOUGHTS On Jason Isaacs Saying There Is A ‘Double Standard’ For Male Nudity After White Lotus Full-Frontal Scene! Lucius Malfoy Flashed His Peen On The White Lotus! And Fans' Jaws DROPPED! Patrick Schwarzenegger Frustrated With Claims He Got White Lotus Role From Nepotism: 'I Wish I Didn't Have My Last Name' Kristin Davis 'Did Not Feel Protected' In Early Days Filming Sex Scenes On Sex & The City! Zendaya Fires Back After Euphoria Creator Sam Levinson Tries To Blame Her For Season 3 Delays! HBO Actress Goes Missing After Visit To Upscale Neighborhood In São Paulo! Kim Cattrall Shoots Down Rumors Of Coming Back To AJLT!

HBO

OMG! The White Lotus Originally Featured A Sex Scene Between THESE Two Unlikely Characters In Season 3 Finale!

OMG! The White Lotus Originally Featured An Unexpected Sex Scene Between THESE Two Unlikely Characters In Season 3 Finale!

Like any other season of The White Lotus, season 3 featured a lot of sex. But there was almost even MORE in the finale! Between two very unlikely characters!

Warning: spoilers ahead!

The HBO drama wrapped up its third installment on Sunday night, leaving a LOT of fans in shambles after the shocking deaths of multiple characters. But originally, the plan was to shock viewers in another way, too. Creator Mike White appeared on Sunday’s episode of The White Lotus Official Podcast, where he revealed Sarah Catherine Hook’s character Piper Ratliff was supposed to hook up with Nicholas Duvernay’s character Zion Lindsey! Yes, Saxon and Lochlan’s sister was supposed to do the deed with Belinda’s son — which would have been the Ratliff daughter’s first time!

Related: Jessica Biel Reveals There Was An Incest Scene Cut From 7th Heaven!

Expressing disappointment over the decision to cut it, Mike shared:

“The part that was cut, which is very disappointing, is that she decides to lose her virginity in the script in the last episode, and she actually has sex with Zion, which is Belinda’s son … There’s a whole scene where she’s like, ‘It’s true. … I need to get this over with.”

Apparently, Piper was supposed to have an epiphany about losing her v-card while spending the night at the Buddhist monastery. But the addition would have tacked on 10 extra minutes to the already hour-and-a-half-long episode, and Mike felt the rom-com tone wouldn’t have fit the overall darker episode. He explained:

“I was trying to do too much narratively.”

The scene would have come “in the middle of [Timothy, played by Jason Isaacs] trying to kill the family with the pong pong fruits.”

Wow, we would not have seen that coming! We mean, Piper and Zion didn’t have any interactions outside of that proposed hookup! But it definitely would have been a call back to a previous conversation she had with her brother, who accused her of being a virgin.

Would YOU have liked Mike to keep that in the episode, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via HBO/Max]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 08, 2025 08:07am PDT

Share This