White Lotus Star Walton Goggins Responds To Pete Davidson Predicting Fans Will ‘Turn’ On Him In The Most PERFECT Way!

Walton Goggins is here for a good time, not a long time. But maybe both honestly!

The star has a looooong history in Hollywood. He was in a TON of projects before getting anywhere near the fame he’s reached lately. He was a “that guy” for years in less celebrated fare like the third Major League and Predator movies. He was a co-star on The Shield for years, had a wild recurring role on Sons of Anarchy, was the other guy on Justified, and finally hit big in some small roles in some movies like Django Unchained. He was even maybe the most forgotten villain in a Marvel movie (one of the Ant-Mans)! And let’s not forget his fan favorite character in The Righteous Gemstones — Uncle Baby Billy!

From The Hateful Eight to Fallout, he’s built up a loyal fanbase who have always loved him…

But it wasn’t until his role as Rick Hatchett in Season 3 of The White Lotus that he finally became a household name. Not only did people find him incredibly handsome, but his will-they-won’t-they relationship-turned-feud with co-star Aimee Lou Wood had his name on everyone’s lips! And now he’s everywhere! We mean, you can’t turn on your TV without seeing him in an ad for Doritos, Walmart, or Go Daddy.

He’s a hot commodity right now! Hence why Pete Davidson fears he may be on a similar path to fellow Hollywood hunk Pedro Pascal.

During a recent appearance on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, the stand-up comedian had a lot to say about Pedro’s meteoric rise to fame after working so hard for so many years to solidify himself as a household name:

“Look at Pedro Pascal right now. Two years ago, he’s a hardworking, great actor … [then] f**king blows up so f**king hard.”

And now it seems like he’s in EVERYTHING… From Star Wars, to Fantastic Four, to The Last of Us, and even rom coms! He’s overexposed to the point folks turned on him, as Pete explained:

“And then a year later, he’s, like, in everything now … and everyone’s like, ‘Go the f**k away, dude.’”

And the SNL alum fears Walton is bound to receive the same treatment:

“They’re gonna do it with Walton Goggins, [he] will be next.”

Hear him talk more about it (below):

Well, Walton caught wind of the clip… And he has thoughts!

On Sunday, the Fallout star shared a screenshot from a Hollywood Reporter article on Instagram recapping Pete’s sentiment. And he responded in the most PERFECT way:

“I saw this article and had to respond… Pete we don’t know each other but I appreciate the heads up. We agree on one thing… Pedro Pascal isn’t a good man, He’s a great man. A dear friend of mine.”

Awww! He continued:

“As a 53 yr old I’m acutely aware that every experience has a shelf life. I appreciate so many of you going on this journey with me. I imagine a lot of you (and I don’t blame you) are tired of hearing my homilies. Trust me I’m tired of saying them. I have a few things coming out that I have an obligation to talk about… not for me mind you, but to honor all of those that worked so hard to bring these stories to fruition.”

The Righteous Gemstones actor added:

“So if you see something with my name on it I encourage you not to click on it… unless you want to… and if you do…I appreciate the support. See to me, being included in this headline isn’t a curse it’s a blessing. How lucky am I that this is even a possibility?!! I’ve had the good fortune of engaging in so many interesting conversations with so many of you….of collaborating with so many top-shelf people across so many disciplines over the last couple of years. Way more than a poor kid from GA would ever have the audacity to imagine. I wouldn’t take one back.”

You can tell how humble he truly still is despite his fame! Being a three-decade overnight sensation will do that! Walton concluded:

“So…If saying yes in life more than saying no is a crime, then I’m guilty as charged. And If this headline is a possibility or an inevitability… if this is my fate… Well… F**k it. I’m going to enjoy the F**K OUT OF IT.”

WELL SAID, WALTON! To accompany the post, he included several pics of himself enjoying the high life. Swipe through (below):

Even if he is getting a bit overexposed, it’s hard to not appreciate a genuine sentiment like this one!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

