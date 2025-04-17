Feuding White Lotus Stars Aimee Lou Wood & Walton Goggins Working Together Again! Hear The 'Off The Record' Scoop!

Rick and Chelsea fans rejoice… They may be coming back together after that sad White Lotus finale.

Fans of the hit HBO drama have been shocked to see favorites Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood at odds offscreen. They so convincingly played a couple in love on Season 3 of the hit show — but evidence has been mounting there is a real-life feud between the pair! It started when fans noticed they no longer follow one another on Instagram, but it’s only grown from there, with hints and shade… But we may not have seen the last of them together quite yet!

During Thursday’s episode of The Viall Files, host Nick Viall welcomed guest Elizabeth Wagmeister — a seasoned reporter currently working for CNN. And she had some piping hot tea to spill! Maybe she missed her calling as a celeb gossip blogger, eh?

Anyway, when Nick asks if Elizabeth has any “insight” on Aimee Lou and Walton’s “potential feud,” the reporter responds:

“I wish I had more for you. I do know — the only thing that I will say I was told this off the record…”

OMG! Yes, please! She spills:

“There is something professionally that they are doing in the coming weeks together. So, if there really is a feud, this has not stopped them. It’s not like they can’t be in the same room — is my point.”

Ummm, WHAT?! They have another project coming up together?!

Elizabeth doesn’t offer specifics on the pod, but reiterates, “There is something on the books.”

That’s honestly so surprising to hear… With all the speculation surrounding their potential feud, which was only made worse with the most recent episode of SNL, you’d think they’d want to stay as far away from each other as possible! Maybe they really are “soulmates” like Walton said. HA! Maybe the Megan Fox and MGK kind of toxic twin flames! LOLz!

On a professional note, Elizabeth adds:

“Also, work is work. If you have to do something for work, look, they’re about to go into a giant Emmy campaign. Like, every person is going to be nominated. They’re going to have to be in the same room … I have no idea if there’s a feud or not. It could be all nonsense. Who knows?”

Very inneresting! What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Would you be down to see more from Aimee Lou and Walton? And in what capacity?? What do YOU think it is they have “on the books”? Let us know in the comments down below!

