Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kylie Jenner Causing 'Massive' Rift Between Timothée Chalamet & His Sister -- She Thinks Ky Is 'Fake' & Doesn't Really Love Him! Chrishell Stause BLASTS Bre Tiesi For Posting MAGA Bracelet & Calling Her Partner An Offensive Slur! Prince Harry Has No Idea How Charles Is Doing Amid Cancer -- As Feud Worsens Because Of Security Battle! Kesha Throws Savage Shade At Katy Perry After Space Flight -- And Wendy's Straight Up Bullies Her! White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Breaks Silence On Those Crying Photos -- Was It About SNL Or A Co-Star?? Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Swears 'Best Friend' Tom DeLonge Isn't The 'Villain' In His Memoir Aimee Lou Wood Spotted SOBBING After Walton Goggins Praises SNL Sketch That Mocked Her Looks! Royal Family Scared Prince Harry Could Release Second Book After Making A 'Veiled Threat'! It Ends With Us Crew Member SLAMS Blake Lively Allegations, Says She Felt 'More Comfortable' Around Justin Baldoni Than Most Directors! Walton Goggins Fuels Aimee Lou Wood Feud Rumors By PRAISING SNL’s ‘Mean’ White Lotus Parody Of Her! Tori Spelling & Brandi Glanville FINALLY Hash Out Years-Long Feud... Over Identical Cheating Scandals! Why Blake Lively Does NOT Regret Her Decision To Sue Justin Baldoni!

The White Lotus

Feuding White Lotus Stars Aimee Lou Wood & Walton Goggins Working Together Again! Hear The 'Off The Record' Scoop!

Say What?! White Lotus Stars Aimee Lou Wood & Walton Goggins Have New Project Together ‘On The Books’ Amid Rumored Feud, Claims Reporter

Rick and Chelsea fans rejoice… They may be coming back together after that sad White Lotus finale.

Fans of the hit HBO drama have been shocked to see favorites Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood at odds offscreen. They so convincingly played a couple in love on Season 3 of the hit show — but evidence has been mounting there is a real-life feud between the pair! It started when fans noticed they no longer follow one another on Instagram, but it’s only grown from there, with hints and shade… But we may not have seen the last of them together quite yet!

Related: SNL Bosses Reportedly REFUSE To Apologize After White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood’s Outrage

During Thursday’s episode of The Viall Files, host Nick Viall welcomed guest Elizabeth Wagmeister — a seasoned reporter currently working for CNN. And she had some piping hot tea to spill! Maybe she missed her calling as a celeb gossip blogger, eh?

Anyway, when Nick asks if Elizabeth has any “insight” on Aimee Lou and Walton’s “potential feud,” the reporter responds:

“I wish I had more for you. I do know — the only thing that I will say I was told this off the record…”

OMG! Yes, please! She spills:

“There is something professionally that they are doing in the coming weeks together. So, if there really is a feud, this has not stopped them. It’s not like they can’t be in the same room — is my point.”

Ummm, WHAT?! They have another project coming up together?!

Elizabeth doesn’t offer specifics on the pod, but reiterates, “There is something on the books.”

That’s honestly so surprising to hear… With all the speculation surrounding their potential feud, which was only made worse with the most recent episode of SNL, you’d think they’d want to stay as far away from each other as possible! Maybe they really are “soulmates” like Walton said. HA! Maybe the Megan Fox and MGK kind of toxic twin flames! LOLz!

On a professional note, Elizabeth adds:

“Also, work is work. If you have to do something for work, look, they’re about to go into a giant Emmy campaign. Like, every person is going to be nominated. They’re going to have to be in the same room … I have no idea if there’s a feud or not. It could be all nonsense. Who knows?”

Very inneresting! What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Would you be down to see more from Aimee Lou and Walton? And in what capacity?? What do YOU think it is they have “on the books”? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via HBO/Max & Phil Lewis/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 17, 2025 12:30pm PDT

Share This