SNL Bosses REFUSE To Apologize -- They Find White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood's Outrage 'Ridiculous', Say Insiders!

Oh man, if this is true, that’s really messed up!

Saturday Night Live‘s parody of The White Lotus was a big hit — as the show used the framework of the HBO show to make fun of a different group of self-involved troublemakers: US politicians.

However, one part was pretty universally panned — the moment they downshifted into cartoonish bullying to mock actress Aimee Lou Wood‘s face. It hurt the star’s feelings — she called it out as “mean and unfunny” on social media.

However, later on she did say she’d gotten gotten “apologies from SNL” after the fact. She didn’t say from whom, but more recently she told fans Sarah Sherman, who played her, had sent her flowers.

People kind of assumed SNL had officially apologized. But that… isn’t what happened. She may have gotten some kind words from an individual or two, but not the show at large. SNL as an entity basically never apologizes. And that’s not changing for Aimee Lou.

A source told DailyMail.com on Wednesday the powers that be over there at 30 Rockefeller have heard the complaints… and flat-out refused to offer an apology! Why? The caricature “was all in good fun” and part of a long tradition of “roasting celebrities”:

“Far worse has been said about other celebrities and everyone knows that this is what SNL does. It’s comedy. It is meant to entertain.”

They noted no one from SNL or NBC Universal would ever offer an official apology:

“No one needed her approval. If Aimee Lou got an apology, it would have been from someone directly involved in the skit who contacted her to personally apologize.”

Another insider said it’s even worse, though. It’s not just about policy. They make it sound like the higher-ups over there are scoffing at poor Aimee Lou, claiming “most of the cast and producers find this controversy ridiculous.” Damn!

They did note that the show, as it often does, would be happy to have Aimee Lou on “if she would like to get her so-called revenge.”

Yeesh! They didn’t say if they meant Lorne Michaels, the show’s longtime exec producer, but the buck stops with him, right? Or the buckteeth in this case. If the show refuses to apologize, doesn’t that mean he does?

We understand the position generally, but the freedom to cross the line should also come with an acknowledgment of when you do. And this was a time they were unnecessarily bullying. Or as Aimee Lou put it, “mean and unfunny.” Don’t you think??

