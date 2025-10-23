Whitney Leavitt's Grandpa Asks Neighbor To Help Him Vote For Her On DWTS In Sweet Viral Video! WATCH!

Whitney Leavitt‘s grandfather is making sure to support her Dancing With the Stars journey from home — even if it means asking his neighbor for help!

As fans know, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star is killing it on the competition series alongside her pro partner Mark Ballas. And her family and fans are rooting for her each week, whether in the ballroom or from afar. This includes her grandfather. In a clip posted to TikTok on Wednesday, a woman named Brii revealed that Whitney’s grandpa asks her to help him vote for his granddaughter every Tuesday night! Aww!

She wrote over her video, which shows the granddad watching the show while trying to navigate the voting system:

“My neighbor calls me every Tuesday to ask me to vote for his granddaughter on his behalf. It’s his way of supporting her since he’s not good with phones. I decided to spend some time with him and show him how. He’s the sweetest proud grandpa.”

Her grandfather isn’t only showing his support by voting, though! He is also seen in the video decked out in a shirt with the words “Whark It,” along with a picture of Whitney and Mark dancing together. If you need a break from the behind-the-scenes DWTS drama, then watch the heartwarming video (below):

That is so sweet!!!

The video quickly went viral online, so much so that it reached Whitney. The reality star reacted in the comments, writing:

“This made me so emotional. Thank you so much for helping him. love and miss you SO SO MUCH grandpa.”

To which Brii responded:

“I’m so glad this reached you! he deserves all the love and recognition for the way he supports you. It’s just so heartwarming”

Whitney’s husband, Connor, also chimed in, saying:

“Grandpa Lockhart is the best!!”

Absolutely adorable! We need Grandpa Lockhart in the ballroom next week! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

