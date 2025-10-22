Dancing With The Stars Debacle Continues! TWO Pros Threaten To QUIT Over 'Disrespect' On Set!

The drama in the ballroom never ends!

Perezcious readers know that this season of Dancing With the Stars has been pure chaos! In fact, sources went as far as to call it a complete “s**t show” backstage! Yikes! And it’s all because of a couple of difficult celebrities, jealous pros, feuding stars, and more! Now, some of the professional dancers have had enough!

According to The US Sun on Tuesday, two pros are threatening to leave the show after this season! WHOA! An insider explained that a “rivalry” between the newer dancers and veterans is happening on the “tense set.” The longtime pros reportedly feel producers are playing favorites with the rookies, especially when it comes to picking their partners. An insider explained:

“There is tension brewing between the professional dancers. The vets are feeling overshadowed by the show’s newer, younger talent. And there have been passive-aggressive remarks on set. Some of the older pros are really getting fed up with the producers’ strategic partner preferences.”

For Season 34, four longtime pros got the boot first: Jenna Johnson and her partner, Corey Feldman; Britt Stewart and her partner, Baron Davis; Brandon Armstrong and his partner Lauren Jauregui; and Gleb Savchenko and his partner Hilaria Baldwin. Meanwhile, newcomers Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa were paired with younger stars and got farther along in the competition. (Spoiler! Rylee and her partner, Scott Hoying, were eliminated on Tuesday night!)

A production insider claimed Jenna, Britt, and Brandon are pissed about how things are playing out this season, saying:

“Specifically, Jenna feels she was done dirty this season. Britt and Brandon feel the same way. And those three, being so experienced and quite frankly, all very beloved, do not understand why newer talent like Rylee and Ezra get the younger, fan-favorite contestants.”

To be fair, Ezra was partnered with convicted con artist Anna Delvey during his first season last year, and got eliminated in the second week. He didn’t get a fan-favorite right off the bat. Just saying! Nevertheless, the pros are feeling “disrespected” right now by the favoritism going on in the show:

“They feel disrespected by producers and it’s essentially set up a rivalry between new vs old pros. They don’t have anything personal against Rylee or any of the newer pros, it’s the system they are angry with.”

We get why they are mad! Brandon and Lauren’s elimination was a total shock. Corey reportedly missed rehearsals and didn’t have his head in the game due to the Charlie Sheen drama, leading to their elimination. Britt didn’t even really get a chance. Gleb also had no shot because of Hilaria’s controversial history. Considering how far along the pros make it into the competition determines how much money they bring home for the season, it’s no wonder they are frustrated and angry! Getting sent home early means they don’t get a decent salary for the season! They also have no control over what happens since it’s in the public’s hands each week, and if fans don’t like their partner, they aren’t staying in the competition long! We’ve seen it time and time again! It sucks! However, there’s no need to take it out on the newbies over a fan vote… or the producer’s pairing decisions! It’s not their fault!

The insider claimed things are “so bad” behind the scenes that Jenna and Brandon are “wanting to quit” after this season! WHAT! NO! They explained:

“They are fed up with the favoritism and social politics of the show. They don’t deserve the treatment they’re getting and they know that. They are considering ending their contracts and walking away. Producers are trying to play it cool but if they’re not careful, they’re in danger of losing all of their legacy talent.”

If Jenna walks, does that mean Val Chmerkovskiy is going too? He reportedly wasn’t happy about his partner, Alix Earle, this year, wanting a more “desirable” celeb instead. So, there’s a chance he could follow in his wife’s footsteps and bounce! And losing the beloved couple would be a major hit to the series! And what about Brandon? Everyone has been rooting for him to take home the mirrorball for years! He wouldn’t leave until that happens, right? Or is he so fed up with everything that he would give up on the goal?

Of course, take the report with a grain of salt. None of the pros confirmed whether they are thinking about leaving or not. However, if it’s true, the ballroom could look a lot different next season! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would you be disappointed if Jenna and Brandon quit? Sound OFF in the comments!

