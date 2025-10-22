DWTS Partners Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy Address Rumors They Don't Get Along!

Are Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy really feuding behind the scenes of Dancing With The Stars?

Throughout the “s**t show” of Season 34, rumors of tension between the dancer partners have been circulating online. Fans picked up on bad vibes and a lack of chemistry as they rehearsed and performed together each week. A source even claimed to The US Sun late last month that Val was upset when he found out he got paired with Alix, as he believed he wouldn’t win the show with her. He also reportedly is “jealous of the contestants who have great attitudes,” and he wanted a more “desirable” celebrity partner, including Danielle Fishel and Elaine Hendrix. Ouch.

From our perspective, Alix has been giving it her all this season! She literally lost a toenail because she’s working so hard! And you can tell her dedication is paying off as her scores keep improving each week! So those two have a shot at the mirrorball despite what Val may think! But will the drama get in the way? Are there even any issues behind the scenes? According to Alix, there is… NO bad blood!

On Tuesday night, the pair performed a jazz routine to What Is This Feeling? for Wicked Night, which earned them a 35 out of 40. What a fitting song amid all the feud rumors! LOLz! If you didn’t watch the routine, ch-ch-check it out (below):

AMAZING!

And obviously, someone had to bring up the speculation going around about them during interviews due to the song choice! When asked by Us Weekly if they picked the track as a nod to the rumored tension, Alix brushed it off, saying:

“You know, online, people say a bunch of stuff, but I can say, behind the scenes, it’s all love. I feel like there’s a lot of fans online this season, which I know is newer and just it keeps growing as the show grows. But I’m so happy we got the song we did, and it was really fun for us to kind of tap into that.”

A pro answer! Ha! However, Val only talked about the music and not the rumors. He added that there are “bangers throughout” the Wicked soundtrack (true!), so they could’ve picked anything. FWIW, this is not the first time Alix has addressed the speculation. She shut it down during a “Get Ready With Me” video last month, saying:

“It’s so funny, because I feel like we’re becoming besties. I think we both just have sarcastic personalities and maybe we need to chill that out, because it does make us look like we hate each other.”

@alixearle I think I’m just getting my period and I’m sleep deprived HAHA ♬ original sound – Alix Earle

At least the two got to channel that loathing energy into their dance this week!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Were you picking up on tension between Val and Alix? Let us know in the comments!

