Whitney Port Opens Up About 'Financial Stress' Of IVF & Surrogacy -- You Won't BELIEVE How Much It's Costing Them!

Whitney Port knows all too well how expanding your family can cost a pretty penny!

During last week’s episode of her With Whit podcast, the former television personality got real about the “financial stress” of undergoing in vitro fertilization and surrogacy as she and her husband, Tim Rosenman, try for a second child. And no wonder why it’s so stressful! The whole process is costing the couple hundreds of thousands of dollars! Whitney shared:

“This whole thing is probably gonna end up costing us, I feel like, $200,000. Can you even believe [$15,000 is] just the charge just to find a new surrogate, let alone the surrogacy fees?”

$200,000! Damn!

Of course, not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to afford the hefty prices of IVF and surrogacy — something The Hills alum fully acknowledges. She pointed out on the episode how they’re “very privileged” to have enough money in their savings to cover everything. But at the same time, the MTV star can’t help but feel how ridiculous it is that their money is “being spent on something… that happens to so many people so easily for free.” Oof. While the cost is “heartbreaking,” the pair “truly, truly want” another kid. So ultimately they feel it’s “worth the money.”

As you may know, Whitney has been very open about her fertility struggles over the years. While trying for a second child after having son Sunny, she suffered multiple miscarriages. She and Tim then went down the surrogacy route. However, their surrogate also unfortunately experienced two pregnancy losses. Now, they’re giving the process another shot. But this time, the duo are working with a doctor in New York instead of Los Angeles in the hopes of having “healthier embryos.” Whitney added:

“She’ll be monitoring my medication differently and dosing everything differently.”

Hopefully, everything works out for Whitney and Tim! Watch the podcast episode (below):

Sadly, the process hasn’t been easy for the reality star so far. Ahead of her egg retrieval, Whitney is “feeling awful” both physically and emotionally. She told her Instagram followers on Tuesday:

“As I go into my egg retrieval, I wanted to share an honest update about how I’m feeling, and honestly, I’m feeling awful. It’s not the physical discomfort (which totally sucks- bloating, bruising, swelling, heaviness) but the emotional discomfort. The hormones are making me feel like I can’t manage anything, like everything is just the worst. And I’m nervous that I’m not going to get out any quality eggs and what will this all be for. I’m scared. My energy is non existent and I feel like I’m not showing up the way I should as a wife, mom, sister, friend, co-worker, etc. My stomach feels up in my throat and I’m on the verge of tears/actual tears all day.”

While “each day has felt different” for Whitney, she thanked fans for their “support and words of encouragement” during this difficult time. Read the entire post (below):

We’re sending a ton of love and support to Whitney during her IVF and surrogacy journey! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below.

[Image via CBS Mornings/YouTube, Whitney Port/Instagram]