Kourtney Kardashian Put Her Body Through SO MANY Rounds Of IVF Before Getting Pregnant With Rocky Naturally!

Rocky Barker is truly Kourtney Kardashian’s miracle baby.

Fans of The Kardashians will know that the Poosh founder and her husband Travis Barker really wanted to conceive a child together after tying the knot in 2022. But being in her 40s, it wasn’t the easiest thing in the world to get pregnant… So she pretty much tried everything!

From the good ol’ fashioned natural way, to more unorthodox methods, Kourt did it all. The mom of four even tried her luck with egg retrievals and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), where an egg is fertilized with sperm outside of the womb and then placed back in as an embryo to develop. And then she tried again, and again, and again…

Related: Kourtney & Scott’s Son Mason Is Officially On Instagram!

On Sunday, Kourt answered a fan’s question about IVF during an Instagram Stories Q&A. She admitted that she went through the process FIVE times. The user asked, “Had 6 failed IVFs — how did u find the strength to keep going? It’s debilitating.” And Kourtney candidly responded:

“I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God’s plan for my life.”

So much stress on her body! We’re so glad she was finally able to conceive.

She also cited prayer and a healthier lifestyle as helping in the process:

“Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you’re not trying, but believing in God’s plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!”

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their son Rocky in November of last year. But sadly, not without complications! The reality star has been somewhat open about her emergency fetal surgery that saved the little one’s life. But what a blessing to eventually be able to hold him in her arms after going through so much!!

[Images via Travis Barker/Instagram, & The Kardashians/Hulu]