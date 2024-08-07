Whitney Port Puts ‘Weird’ Jennifer Lopez On Blast -- Says She Saw Her ‘Set Up Paparazzi Shot’ In Hamptons Amid Ben Affleck Divorce!

Whitney Port caught you red-handed, Jennifer Lopez!

While in the Hamptons, the former reality star and her husband, Tim Rosenman, said they saw the actress “set up a paparazzi shot” outside of the Candy Kitchen in Bridgehampton! Whitney told her With Whit podcast listeners last week:

“It’s so special that I’m pretty sure J. Lo the other day was riding her bike to get a scoop of ice cream for a paparazzi shot. We were driving to the movies, and all of a sudden…”

Tom immediately cut in to say that Jennifer “did not even go in” and was “just there for the exterior shot.” Are we really surprised the Hustler’s star allegedly orchestrated her own pap shot? Not really! Port’s hubby thought the singer’s behavior was “weird,” and called her out for being “addicted to attention.” Oof. Whitney agreed, adding:

“That’s her vibe. She’s popped [up] everywhere. She’s always looking hot. And I think her continually looking hot in cute settings is what keeps the machine going.”

Plus, it is all part of the Bennifer divorce plan for J.Lo! While Ben Affleck was on the West Coast, she has been photographed riding her bike or hanging out around the Hamptons area on several occasions — with and without her wedding ring on. She reportedly made sure not to hide amid the breakup rumors with her estranged husband, as she wanted “the world to see her having the best summer ever” and not thinking “‘poor J.Lo.’”

She apparently wants the narrative out there that she’s doing just fine without the actor once the two finally announce their divorce! Tim, on the other hand, suspects she is just obsessed with the “extra f**king attention” more than anything else:

“She’s already as famous as you can be, why does she need to sort of stoke the flames of her own fame? It seems unnecessary. Why does she feel the need to keep the machine going?”

Ultimately, he and Whitney feel that “if [they] had J. Lo’s money, [they] would just be done.” Not Jennifer, though. She loves the spotlight too much — which is supposedly one of the many reasons why her marriage to Ben ended! Watch the podcast episode, which includes a photo receipt of the paparazzi setup (below):

