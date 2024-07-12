Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Planned Latest Sightings TOGETHER So You Wouldn't Feel Sorry For J.Lo When They Confirm Divorce!

Jennifer Lopez is orchestrating her divorce announcement down to the T!

J.Lo and Ben Affleck split rumors have been all anyone can talk about for weeks — and we guess, in a way, this is EXACTLY what the singer wanted! According to the latest intel from the Deux U podcast on Thursday, the “divorce is happening” and the Let’s Get Loud singer has been in charge of the entire PR plan!

After speaking to a source, the podcast spilled the tea, saying:

“This person says that allegedly terms have been reached and that it’s all settled, but the plan is for them to both have their summer, which they’ve been doing. We’ve seen J.Lo all over the Hamptons this past weekend — she was NOT hiding. And she looked great, and she looked carefree, and she looked happy. And allegedly that is part of the plan, for the world to see her having the best summer ever, so people aren’t like ‘poor J.Lo.’ She does not want that narrative surrounding her when they finally announce.”

OMG!

That honestly feels like it would only make the split more of a nightmare considering all the reports will just keep coming until they finally confirm the split, but we guess she doesn’t care as long as she has some time to push her happy attitude! Whoa!

While Ben is not a fan of the spotlight, “this was something that they agreed upon together,” the gossip blogger added:

“This was also part of how Ben feels. He doesn’t want her to feel embarrassed or to lose face, so he agreed that they would announce later in the summer.”

Again, kinda shocking that they’d wait to announce this! But now we know not to fall for everything J.Lo posts or does. It’s all just a part of her plan — and not necessarily how she really feels about all this! Also, this sure makes it sound like Ben was the one to pull the plug first, so maybe we should be saying, “Poor J.Lo!” Hah!

As for what happened, Deux noted it was “a combination of things” — all of which you can probably already guess because it’s what split Bennifer up in the first place decades ago! If only they’d learned then! The blogger mused:

“But I think in the end, you know, he prefers to live a quieter and low-key life and she was not slowing down any time soon. I don’t know if they got together and she said, ‘It’ll be different this time, it’s not gonna be Bennifer, it’s not gonna be the media spectacle, it’s not gonna be — you’re not gonna be in the Jenny from the Block video.’ I don’t know if she promised him that and then went back on her word, and then did even tenfold of what she did 20 years ago with the documentary and the movie. I don’t know if that was an agreement and then she went back on her word but I have heard that that is definitely part of the reason that they grew apart.”

The source also told the popular celeb account:

“She stayed true to form ….. and did a whole f**king album and documentary about them. He tried to be okay with it and just couldn’t fake it. Nothing about his life with her is what he wanted. He thought she was older and mellow-er and would want to just lay low and stay minimal about attention. He thought once she got the big lavish wedding she’d calm down but it never let up. It was constant red carpets and events.”

That’s probably why he looked so damn depressed all the time! Even if they weren’t actively fighting about something, he just wasn’t happy! That stinks!!

But also, it’s a lesson to remember that sometimes, people don’t change. They seemingly didn’t work on their issues in the past and then went into this second whirlwind romance with the assumption everything had sorted itself out without taking the time to really determine if their lifestyles worked for the long haul. Now, their kids are caught in the middle — and from the sounds of it, they aren’t pleased about this divorce. So, that’s an added challenge to navigate!

This is all so sad. And yet, OF COURSE J.Lo is PRing her own divorce! She just can’t help it, even when it’s the thing that tore up her love life. LMFAO! Reactions?? Do you think this is the right plan? Sound OFF (below)!

