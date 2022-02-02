Whoopi Goldberg SUSPENDED From The View Over Holocaust Comments -- Read ABC's Statement!

Following her comments on the Holocaust, Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from The View for two weeks.

ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement on Tuesday:

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

This action comes one day after Whoopi said on TV:

“If you’re going to do this, now let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race.”

Later on Monday, Whoopi released an apology, saying:

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected. The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused. Written with my sincerest apologies, Whoopi Goldberg”

As of this writing, Whoopi has not commented on her suspension.

[Image via The View/YouTube.]