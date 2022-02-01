Whoopi Goldberg's Holocaust Comments On The View Have ABC Staffers Calling Out Double Standard For 'Anti-Semitism'

The controversy continues to swirl around Whoopi Goldberg following her unacceptable comments on The View on Monday.

As we previously reported, the 66-year-old actor and TV host said during a Hot Topic discussion on Monday about the banning of the graphic novel Maus that she thought the Holocaust was “not about race” because it was “white people doing it to white people.” After she was corrected on the show — and many, many times online afterwards, including by the Anti-Defamation League, she publicly apologized for getting it so wrong:

People were understandably and rightfully very upset immediately after Goldberg’s comments aired. But now it appears that for some the controversy has not died down even after her apology.

Related: Chrissy Teigen Called Out Over Tattoo That Gave Some ‘Really Strong Holocaust Vibes’

On Tuesday morning, DailyMail.com reported some insiders at ABC are up in arms over Whoopi’s words. While the network itself has yet to publicly comment on the scandal, a “senior ABC News source” spoke to the outlet about the Sister Act star’s ignorance.

The insider pointed out what they felt was a troubling double standard:

“There is a blind spot on The View when it comes to anti-Semitism. It is never a big enough hate crime for them. These comments are absolutely abhorrent and outrageous and it’s time Disney and ABC grew a pair and fired her.”

And it’s not just the nature of Whoopi’s comments, but also the appearance of a concerning double standard.

The insider points out the apparent hypocrisy of the parent company in firing Roseanne Barr because of her infamous comments about Valerie Jarrett, but thus far choosing not to can Goldberg in this situation.

The source said:

“Disney took swift action and fired Roseanne Barr when she posted the awful tweet about Valerie Jarrett, yet Whoopi made her vile comments on ABC’s air and they do nothing about it? Where is the leadership from within Disney? Peter Rice needs to step up and do his job and fire Whoopi. How is this appropriate at all? What message do we send as a company? Why is there one rule for Whoopi Goldberg — who gets a pass on everything and another rule for everyone else?”

Hmm. That comparison may do more to shine a light on why Whoopi is being treated differently. We mean, in Roseanne’s case, what she posted wasn’t just showing ignorance of an important racial dynamic, it was a straight-up racist attack. And in Roseanne’s apology, she didn’t exactly take accountability, infamously blaming the Ambien she took.

The source also reflected their disgust at Whoopi having previously defended Bill Cosby on the show, arguing that Goldberg’s speech “undermines our credibility” as a news organization:

“We were all outraged when Whoopi was defending Bill Cosby and ABC had to bring [legal analyst] Dan Abrams on the show to help her understand that her views surrounding Cosby were extremely problematic. This was after fifty women, FIFTY, had come forward with serious allegations about him. People are livid within the news division as it completely undermines our credibility.”

It’s true, that was another WAY wrong take — though The View is hardly considered a “news” program, is it?

Innerestingly, that same source also claims that former host Meghan McCain previously pitched having “the victim of a Jewish hate crime” as a guest on The View in the past. However, the insider alleges, producers reportedly told her to conduct the interview as part of an online-only segment.

BTW, Whoopi appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, too, where they discussed her comments earlier in the day:

For now, Whoopi is expected to remain on The View, and neither the network itself nor her co-hosts have yet come forward with any further reaction to her remarks.

What do YOU think Perezcious readers? Is Whoopi’s situation comparable to Roseanne’s? Should ABC take action?

[Image via The Late Show/YouTube]