The Depressing Reason Brad Pitt Wore A Skirt To The Bullet Train Premiere!

When it comes to fashion, Brad Pitt is all about embracing the seize the day kind of vibes!

As you may have seen or heard, the 58-year-old actor made headlines after stepping out on the red carpet for the Bullet Train film premiere in Berlin, Germany, in a breezy ensemble, complete with a loose brown jacket, pink button-up shirt, and a brown linen skirt. He also accessorized the look with some brown motorcycle boots and sunglasses. But what inspired the fashion moment? He shared the reason with Variety at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Monday – and his response may or may not surprise you! Brad bluntly told the outlet about the bold look:

“I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up.”

Well, that is slightly depressing reason! But nevertheless, he certainly rocked the outfit! Ch-ch-check out his end-times lewk:

Elsewhere in the interview, the Fight Club star opened up about another daring move: all the stunts he did in his new movie. He said of the movie:

“I try to get out of it. I love a stuntman,. This one was action-comedy, something I’ve never done before. [Director] David [Leitch] and I had always been big fans of Jackie Chan. We’d been talking about him for decades. He’s kind of our Buster Keaton. He’s so talented and underrated even. Just to do something in that direction was what was really appealing to me.”

It certainly sounds like Brad is having fun — whether it be with fashion or his latest projects — amid his bitter legal battle with Angelina Jolie! Reactions to his reasoning for wearing a skirt, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]