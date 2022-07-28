Angelina Jolie’s Lawyers Tried To Subpoena Brad Pitt At The SAG Awards Amid Winery Lawsuit!! OOF!

Things between exes Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt remain complicated AF — and this just proves it!!

If you didn’t know, the former couple has been battling it out in court for years now. Ever since their 2016 divorce, they’ve been fighting over the custody of their children. More recently, they’ve also been embroiled in matters related to their winery!

Last October, Jolie sold her shares of the French winery, Château Miraval, but the Bullet Train actor is now claiming she wasn’t allowed to do that without telling him first.

Related: Wife Of Google Co-Founder NEVER Cheated With Elon Musk!

On Thursday, an insider opened up to Us Weekly about the contentious case — that is not going to be settled anytime soon, unfortunately! They said:

“They are both very stubborn and this case is only going to get more complicated.”

Stubborn and rich! Two things that don’t lend well to a quick legal battle…

As mentioned, the case revolves around Angelina’s sale. The couple bought the estate in 2008. Last year, the Maleficent star sold her stake in the business to Tenute del Mondo, which is the wine division of the Stoli group owned by Russian businessman Yuri Shefler. Pitt has been outspoken about his disapproval of the new buyer, arguing that the 47-year-old made the sale without his knowledge or consent.

According to court docs obtained by the outlet, Yuri is “an aggressive third-party competitor” who Pitt believes will undermine his remaining stake in the company. But that’s not the only reason he’s upset! Apparently, Brad was in talks with Angie to BUY her shares of the company — but she allegedly blew him off and then stabbed him in the back!!

The insider told Us:

“Brad was never given the option to buy Miraval. He would have gladly made a generous offer, but that was never afforded to him.”

The confidant claims that Jolie knew that selling her portion of the company to Stoli went “against” Pitt’s wishes, they revealed:

“He feels that is the main reason Angelina sold her stake to them.”

No wonder he’s frustrated!! This is similar to what a different insider told Us Weekly in February. At the time, they claimed the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Star tried to purchase the Eternals lead’s stake, but she “made the negotiations difficult and was not being fair.” He was thus “blindsided” when she ultimately sold them to Stoli. The source continued:

“He assumed they’d work it out because she knows how important the winery is to him.”

The insider even argued she did this to “hurt” her ex! Brutal! They claimed:

“Just to punish him. She did it to hurt him.”

If that’s true, this next bit of info is NOT making Ange look any better!!!

Seeing as these performers and their teams have been going back and forth for months now while hashing out the case, it’s no surprise they’re becoming a bit desperate to get what they want.

Related: Hailey Bieber Scores Big Win In Legal Battle Over Skincare Line Rhode!

According to Page Six, Angelina’s lawyers tried to bombard Pitt with a subpoena at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards!! How mortifying!

Via the site’s source, Jolie’s camp was so eager to serve Pitt with a subpoena as part of the lawsuit that they sent a guy to confront him at the ceremony. But here’s the thing — they didn’t even know if he was going to be there! They’ve just had such a hard time tracking him down, that they took their chance. Once Pitt is handed the papers, he is legally required to respond to the court. So, you can imagine why they were getting desperate!

While the actor won a SAG Award for his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2020, he was not nominated this year and did not attend the event in February. So, the lawyers were unsuccessful.

Apparently, they were going to try the scheme again — this time at the OSCARS! Luckily, Pitt’s team called off the chase before the big night, per insiders. While it likely would have gotten clouded by Will Smith’s slap, it certainly would have been embarrassing! This is becoming a trend, though, since Olivia Wilde was interrupted and handed papers during her CinemaCon appearance in April amid her split from Jason Sudeikis.

According to the sources, the subpoena asks Pitt to hand over records and correspondence related to the Château Miraval winery. On Friday, a judge ruled that Pitt and his business partners must turn over the documents (though they still have time to appeal).

Yeah… these two just don’t know how to do anything amicably! It’s a wonder they were together for so long! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/FayesVision]