Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Says Carl Radke 'Humiliated' Her In Emotional First Statement On Breakup!

Now it’s her turn.

Carl Radke recently broke his silence on ending his engagement with Lindsay Hubbard. The couple was filming their wedding preparation for the upcoming season of Summer House when Carl reportedly yanked the carpet out from under Lindsay. From everything we’ve heard, she was “blindsided” by the breakup.

But Carl was the first to speak, and his announcement — a letter to friends and family obtained by People — had a real taking-control-of-the-narrative energy as he spoke for both of them, saying:

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I. We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves… The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Lindsay and I. We. “Lindsay is devastated.”

Related: Kroy Biermann Will NEVER Reconcile With Kim Zolciak Again!

Yeah, no wonder we heard pretty immediately how she “did not approve” of the letter as a source spilled to PageSix:

“Lindsay did not approve of Carl’s letter before it was made public, so there is no ‘we’. She’s definitely hurt by it, for sure.”

But he forced her hand. Whether she was ready to or not, she had to say something now. So what does she have to say?

In a lengthy Instagram post, she began her letter to fans with a somber tone:

“I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years. The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life.”

She is so hurt! And make no mistake, there is someone to blame! She continued:

“My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

Lindsay continued by saying she would have fought for the relationship if it had been up to her:

“This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout.”

She concluded:

“I am still grieving and trying to process all that has happened, but I felt it was important to update you all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and support from my friends, family, cast mates, and all of you for carrying me through.”

Wow. We can pretty much discount any speculation about their relationship being all for show — or all for the show. This woman is heartbroken. And she still doesn’t even understand why Carl did this?? Just awful.

What do YOU think of all this, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Bravo/YouTube.]