The Super Relatable Reason Chrissy Teigen Wasn't There For John Legend's Grammys Performance!

Chrissy Teigen has been crushing her new role as a mother of three. She hasn’t let anything slow her down after giving birth to her baby girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, but she finally had to draw the line this weekend.

On Sunday night, John Legend closed out the Grammys with a special performance of God Did with JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Fridayy, but one special person wasn’t in the audience to witness his stellar performance: his wife! During the award show, the Cravings author took to Instagram to explain to fans why she was noticeably absent at the annual ceremony. It turns out the decision to stay home was totally last-minute. The 37-year-old model explained:

“happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol”

Aw!! Mothers everywhere can relate to that!

She shared the message alongside an adorable photo of herself sitting topless on a couch with the newborn sound asleep and spread across her chest. We don’t blame her for not wanting to leave the little girl’s side! Literally! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Adorbz!

The All of Me vocalist didn’t seem to have a problem with his wife staying home, commenting:

“Just sitting there fine AF”

LOLz! Kinda sounds like he wishes he was home with them, too!! While sharing a throwback photo of the duo’s outfit last year (pictured above), Chrissy also reminisced on her IG Story, adding:

“No grammy’s for me tonight but cheering on @johnlegend’s 3 noms and performance! One year ago. Loved this whole look so much!! Body lookin a liiiitle different today but worth it”

The musician was nominated for three awards but did not take home a trophy. But hey, he has all the gold he needs at home, right? Reactions?! Tell us in the comments (below)!

