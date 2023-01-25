Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Newborn Daughter Esti's Face For First Time -- See The Cuteness Overload HERE!

Putting the squishy cheeks on display!

Chrissy Teigen is giving fans a closeup look at her baby girl Esti Maxine Stephens! The cookbook author took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorbz snapshot of the newborn sleeping in her arms while wrapped in a grey blanket, showing off the little one’s face for the very first time on socials. She captioned the photo:

“look at u out here lookin like a baby.”

Hah!

Ch-ch-check out the sweet kiddo (below)!!

No wonder Chrissy seems to be adjusting to postpartum life so well, she’s got the most adorable bundle of joy by her side! Esti’s proud pops John Legend slid into the comment section to gush over the newest addition to the family, writing:

“My little Esti .”

Several other famous friends also had kind words to say, take a look (below)!

Kris Jenner: “Soooo beautiful just like her mama ” Kaley Cuoco: “Oh em gee what a beaut!!!!!!” Jesse Tyler Ferguson: “Congratulations!!!!” Mandy Moore: “ ” Yolanda Hadid: “congratulations mama, she is an angel”

She sure is! The parents welcomed the tiny tot on January 13. She joins their 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles, both of whom were seen gently embracing her in a photo earlier this month. She’s also a rainbow baby, coming to the family after their devastating pregnancy loss in 2020. Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]