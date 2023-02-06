Quavo & Offset Got Into Brutal Fight Backstage Over Grammys 'In Memoriam' Tribute To Takeoff: Report

Tensions were high backstage at the Grammys on Sunday night.

We are now learning about a fight that went down behind the scenes between Quavo and Offset. Of course, the two Migos rappers are still grappling with the awful death of their beloved relative and bandmate Takeoff, who was killed in November of last year in a shooting in Houston, Texas. And it sounds like the rap group’s two surviving members are still working through a lot of pain and tension between each other.

According to TMZ, insiders at the Grammys are saying Quavo and Offset had “a physical fight” backstage at the show. The altercation occurred “just before” Quavo went on stage to perform his song Without You. That live performance was meant to be a tribute to Takeoff as part of the awards show’s “In Memoriam” segment. But before Quavo could go out to do that performance on national television, he and Offset apparently came to blows.

The outlet reports that the incident blew up after award show producers “asked Offset to be part of the tribute.” However, sources say Quavo balked at that request and “refused” to allow Offset on stage. The disagreement quickly escalated after Quavo allegedly “blocked Offset from joining him on stage.” From there, the situation reportedly became physically.

It’s not clear who threw punches or what happened during the fight, but TMZ calls it a “melee.” Insiders linked to Offset reported to the outlet that “it was Quavo who started the fight.” Later on Monday morning, Radar Online also cited insiders claiming Offset “was not the aggressor.”

On television screens, at least, the performance appeared to go off without a hitch. But obviously, fans watching at the time had no idea what allegedly happened just moments before backstage. You can watch Quavo’s live Sunday night tribute to his late nephew in the clip (below):

There is clearly so much heartfelt emotion there.

Of course, Quavo was with Takeoff when the late rapper was shot and killed on November 1 at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. The horrific tragedy obviously affected him and everyone else who was there when it occurred. Since that time, Quavo wrote Without You specifically with Takeoff in mind.

Prior to Takeoff’s murder, Offset had been “on the outs” with Migos, as TMZ and others note. Cardi B‘s partner had been pursuing some of his own projects while Quavo and Takeoff continued making music together. Unfortunately, the tension from that prior rift appears to still be very much in play now.

Immediately after reports of the fight first surfaced online, fans took to Twitter to lament the situation:

“Really sad to see thought the death would bring them closer” “despite their differences, someone died and a tribute is being held. a beef or whatever shouldnt be bigger than that in my opinion smh” “Grief is such a hard thing and it can manifest itself in the worst ways… There’s no taking sides because both men are hurting” “S**t tough and they both grieving , it’s just a bad mix rn” “Something serious had to happen for them to still be beefin” “they aren’t a music group these guys are family and I hope they heal their relationship and their hearts from the loss.” “not what needs to be going on after what happened to Takeoff”

Such a tough time.

Regardless of the particulars of this backstage issue, grief is clearly and understandably still weighing on both Quavo and Offset after Takeoff’s tragic and untimely death.

