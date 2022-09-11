Why Prince Harry Didn’t Travel To Balmoral Castle With The Royal Family

Did the royal family’s feud with Prince Harry force him to travel alone to Balmoral Castle and thus caused him to miss out on saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II? It doesn’t sound like it — at least, according to a new report.

As you most likely know, when news broke that doctors were concerned about the monarch’s declining health on Thursday, the royal family rushed to Balmoral in Scotland to be by her side. King Charles II had been in the area at Dumfries House, flying by royal helicopter to get to his beloved mother as Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took a flight together from London.

Meanwhile, Harry also had been in London at the time to attend the WellChild Awards that same evening, alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, but he quickly canceled the appearance to join the other royals. However, the 37-year-old sadly did not make it in time to say goodbye as it was announced the Queen had died while he was still in the air.

While the family reportedly arrived at around 4 p.m. local time, Harry did not land until 6:46 p.m. – more than 15 minutes after the death announcement. He then arrived at the castle a little before 8 p.m. It is just heartbreaking that he never got to see her one last time…

Since then, speculation has run rampant over why the Duke of Sussex did not travel with William, Edward, Sophie, and Andrew. Many people have pointed to his ongoing feud with the royal family as reports claimed Harry was actually denied a seat on the plane with the others. However, Page Six reported on Saturday that was not the case at all! One source told the outlet:

“Absolutely no decision was taken to exclude [Harry].”

Another insider further explained that King Charles had specifically asked William to fly to Balmoral early and attend the Privy Council meeting for him since it wasn’t clear what would happen with the Queen over the next couple of hours. The source then noted:

“That’s why you didn’t see the other grandchildren as well on that flight.”

As we previously reported, Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton hadn’t been there for Elizabeth’s final moments as she was with her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – for their first day of school at the Lambrook School. Meanwhile, Meghan remained in London, reportedly because she was not invited to join the family. The Sun also reported on Saturday that King Charles supposedly “made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome” if she accompanied Harry, adding:

“Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time. It was pointed out to him that Kate [Middleton] was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family.”

