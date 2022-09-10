Kate Middleton Reveals Son Prince Louis’ Heartbreaking Reaction To Queen Elizabeth’s Passing

Prince Louis‘ reaction to Queen Elizabeth’s passing is both beautiful and heartbreaking…

While speaking with a group of children outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday, The Sunday Times reported well-wisher Banita Ranow claimed Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton revealed what her youngest child Louis said when he learned about his great-grandmother’s death. She said the 4-year-old told her:

“At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now.”

Banita also mentioned that the 40-year-old royal was “welling up” while she spoke to the kids. Earlier in the day, Prince William opened up about how Queen Elizabeth shared a special connection with his family. He said in a tribute on social media:

“While I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives. She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”

The latest statements from the Prince and Princess of Wales came after William, Catherine, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle unexpectedly put their differences aside and came together for the first time in more than two years. As we previously reported, the (former) Fab Four made a surprise appearance outside of Windsor Castle to speak with mourners and view the memorial in honor of Queen Elizabeth.

It was a shocking moment for everyone, considering there has been a ton of tension between the families. However, Entertainment Tonight reported that it was actually William who extended an invite to Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate to view the memorial! A Daily Beast insider shared that he “thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

While it is unlikely the royal feud is over and done with yet, this was definitely a step in the right direction for the William, Harry, Meghan, and Catherine. Many mourners even seemed touched by the show of unity between the foursome Banita’s mother, Baljinder Ranow, called the moment “fabulous” to The Sunday Times, adding:

“It was so beautiful to see. I felt so emotional and I felt the Queen would have loved it. I just hope in the future they remain like that and that the brothers come together, and the families.”

Here’s hoping! It would be nice to see some peace between everyone come from this.

