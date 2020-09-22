Elf Didn’t Get A Sequel Because Will Ferrell & Jon Favreau Hated Each Other?!

Here’s one alleged celebrity beef we definitely did not see coming!

Over the years, plenty of fans have wondered why Elf, one of the most popular Christmas movies of all time, never ended up getting a sequel despite its monumental success. After all, we got three The Santa Clause movies, so why can’t Buddy the Elf make a return to the big screen?

Thankfully, James Caan is finally here to explain the reason — and it’s quite shocking! Apparently, the reason audiences were never treated to Elf 2 is because… star Will Ferrell and director Jon Favreau were NOT fans of each other!

Video: Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Brad Pitt For STEAMY Fast Times Table Read!

In an interview with radio show The Fan in Cleveland, the 80-year-old actor, who played Ferrell’s on-screen father Walter Hobbs in the 2003 film, revealed that an Elf sequel was actually in the works for a time. He shared:

“We were gonna do it, and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I finally have a franchise movie. I can make some money, let my kids do what the hell they want to do.’”

But, alas, it was not meant to be. Sorry, Scott Caan.

Why? Simple. Because “the director and Will didn’t get along very well,” according to Caan. He elaborated:

“Will wanted to do it, and he didn’t want the director, and [Favreau] had it in his contract. It was one of those things.”

Wow, who would’ve thought!

In the years since, the Old School star made it clear he wouldn’t be interested in reprising his role as Buddy — with or without Favreau’s involvement. When asked about a potential sequel on a December 2013 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the actor said there would “absolutely not” be a second installment of the film, quipping:

“It would look slightly pathetic if I tried to squeeze back into the Elf tights.”

Um… wasn’t that the joke in the first one??

For his part, Favreau — who has gone on to executive produce a slew of Marvel movies, push CG tech with 2019’s live-action The Lion King remake, and create and produce Disney+’s hit Star Wars show The Mandalorian — has also been reluctant to give Elf new life.

In a 2016 interview with Yahoo! Movies, the producer said an Elf sequel would be “a big gamble,” telling the outlet:

“If I don’t do anything I’d be very happy with what it is. The minute you take it on, you try to add on to something, you always run the risk of diminishing from the original… I do have tremendous fondness for that film and you don’t want to do anything to screw up the legacy of it. It exists in very pure form as it comes back every year on television in both the British and American cultures.”

We guess we should just be happy the first film exists!

While this alleged Ferrell-Favreau feud is surprising to hear, it’s certainly not the first time we’ve heard about movie stars who refused to work together again…

CLICK HERE to view “Stars Who Refused To Film Scenes Together!”

CLICK HERE to view “Stars Who Refused To Film Scenes Together!”

CLICK HERE to view “Stars Who Refused To Film Scenes Together!”

CLICK HERE to view “Stars Who Refused To Film Scenes Together!”

CLICK HERE to view “Stars Who Refused To Film Scenes Together!”

CLICK HERE to view “Stars Who Refused To Film Scenes Together!”

[Image via Warner Bros/YouTube.]