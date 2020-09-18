Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Brad Pitt For A STEAMY Moment During Fast Times Table Read!

After what has felt like forever (at least in coronavirus time), Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston finally reunited!

The one-time married couple joined Dane Cook‘s Feelin’ A-Live virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which was released on Thursday, and did they hit us with the feels or what??

While all eyes were on these two A-listers, they were also joined by Morgan Freeman, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia Labeouf, Henry Golding, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, John Legend, Ray Liotta, and original cast member Sean Penn for a very candid performance of the iconic 1982 flick with proceeds benefitting Penn’s CORE nonprofit and REFORM Alliance.

Related: Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Has THIS To Say About Ex Angelina Jolie!

The no-holds-barred table read included some surprises for the stars, too, as no one knew which role they might get! But since we’re talking about Brad and Jen, the former landed the character of Brad Hamilton with Aniston reading as Linda Barrett, making for a very awkward, flirtatious moment between the two!

Fans of the movie might remember one memorable scene when Brad imagines Linda coming onto him, saying:

“Hi, Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?”

Well, just watch (below)!

The rest of the stars’ knowing reactions to this scene made it even better!!

Let’s backtrack a little though, to when the former couple signed onto the live table read, greeting each other like THIS:

We know, we know, Brad’s taken, but we can still dream about the exes getting back together, can’t we??

You don’t have to tell us again that they’re just “friends,” though. This past awards season, it was revealed they had reconnected after years of distance, with one People source spilling at the time:

“They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other. She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”

Another source told ET how Pitt finally taking “ownership for his mistakes” played a big part in them getting back to even having a platonic relationship:

“Brad is completely sober now and is in such a different place than he was when they were together. Brad is truly an introspective guy who has worked hard on himself. He has apologized to her for many things he felt were his issues in their relationship. He truly takes ownership for his mistakes and that has changed their relationship with each other today. They both have moved on.”

That’ll do it! Obviously time also healed these wounds as Pitt and Aniston stole the show last night, but an honorable mention goes out to Shia, who fully immersed himself into playing Jeff Spicoli! Take a look:

When I tell you Shia LaBeouf was DEDICATED to this role. #FastTimesLive ???????? pic.twitter.com/eTg1qtFL0s — Dani Kwateng (@danikwateng) September 18, 2020

You can watch the full event (below)! And please sound off on your favorite scenes in the comments!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Instar]