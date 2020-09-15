Baby Yoda Is Back In The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer — Watch!

Fire up your hover-strollers, y’all, because The Mandalorian is making its return!

The trailer for Season 2 of the acclaimed Star Wars show has dropped, and it appears our titular helmeted hero is going on a road trip with the one and only Baby Yoda.

In the clip, we see The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) tasked with searching the galaxy for Baby Yoda’s planet so he can bring The Child back from whence it came. Of course, they’ll meet plenty of friends and foes along the way!

Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below) and prepare for the new season to drop on Disney+ on October 30.

[Image via Disney+]