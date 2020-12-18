Woman Has Severe 'Emotional Distress' After Matching With Her Brother On A Dating App!

This isn’t what they meant by “brotherly love,” Hinge!

Brooke Averick, better known on TikTok as LadyEfron, made waves on the social platform after revealing that the dating app she was using had named her own brother as her most compatible match.

The awkward moment came right before Thanksgiving, when the 24-year-old content creator posted a video revealing how Hinge had updated her list of most compatible users. She began in a TikTok posted on her account on November 26:

“Something I’m most thankful for is my most compatible with on Hinge has been updated. Let me show you.”

Brooke then cut to her Hinge screen to show a photo of a very cute guy named Noah (who just so happened to look a bit like her), telling her 724,400 followers:

“Here he is. Super cute, if you ask me. Brooke and Noah, we think you two should meet… And we agreed. And we are already spending Thanksgiving together, and it’s going well. Let me show you.”

At that point, Brooke revealed that Noah was sitting right next to her — and explained the hilarious reason why, quipping:

“The fact of the matter is: This is my brother… And it’s for that reason that we will be suing Hinge.”

Oop!

For his part, Noah seemed to enjoy the mishap. He pretended to kiss his sister and chase her around their Haverford, Pennsylvania home, as she yelled at him:

“That’s not funny! Stop! If you don’t stop…”

But it was no laughing matter for Averick, who went on to caption the clip:

“Thankful for this new batch of emotional distress… #GivingThanks.”

While the algorithm accident may have given Brooke loads of anxiety, it also gave her loads of views. The video ended up garnering over 507,300 likes and 2,700 comments from followers — most of whom found the situation to be hysterical.

Users joked:

“Hinge said we want you to be extra thankful for your family this year.” “Siblings by chance lovers by algorithm.” “I was like ‘wow they look alike’ and then i was like ‘oh.'”

The incident even had Meghan Trainor cracking up, as the singer commented:

” Hahahahhahah”

Watch for yourself (below).

In an interview with Elite Daily, Jean-Marie McGrath, director of communications at Hinge, said the app uses a Nobel-prize winning Gale-Shapley algorithm based on questions answered by each user to determine compatibility. She explained:

“Hinge’s algorithm is specifically designed to introduce you to potential dates who meet your preferences (and whose preferences you meet). You’ll only see people who you can actually connect with.”

Let’s hope they work out the kinks that cause users to match with their siblings!

[Image via TikTok]