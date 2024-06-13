Woman Allegedly Zipped Boyfriend Into SUITCASE & Taunted Him As He Suffocated To Death -- And It's All On Video!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Well, this is just horrifying…

A Florida woman is being sent to trial in October after she allegedly zipped her boyfriend in a suitcase and refused to let him out, leading to his death — and it’s ALL on video! Sarah Boone was charged with second degree murder in 2020 according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She had reported a game of hide-and-seek gone wrong, saying hiding had caused her boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr to suffocate to death. Quickly, though, investigators uncovered a more disturbing story.

On the suspect’s phone were several videos of the incident, which show the suitcase in question moving from the inside while a voice that’s presumed to be Jorge’s pleads for help. Police believe the one filming is Boone, and her voice is allegedly the one taunting and tormenting the 42-year-old while he struggles for air! In the disturbing video, the woman behind the camera can be heard saying:

“For everything you’ve done to me. F**k you. Stupid.”

As the video goes on, the man inside the suitcase can be heard calmly calling her name and pleading to be let out, as well as telling her he can’t breathe. She doesn’t seem to care, though, responding with:

“Yeah, that’s what you do when you choke me.”

The man in the luggage tries once more to reason with her:

“Sarah, Sarah, Sarah, I can’t breathe, babe. Please, Sarah.”

She just laughs and replies:

“That’s on you … That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me.”

Horrible! Be warned it’s very disturbing, but you can see some of the video for yourself (below):

Police say Sarah told them she’d fallen asleep during a game of hide-and-seek, and he’d gotten trapped in the suitcase, per multiple outlets. But then cops found the video. Now they say he “died after Boone zipped him into a suitcase and didn’t return for hours”. According to docs, they believe Jorge’s death “was caused by Sarah Boone’s criminal act” and that she was the one who “zipped Jorge in the suitcase to where he could not get out”.

Sarah is due in court later this year, and has been held without bail since she was arrested in 2020. Over the past four years she’s gone through seven different lawyers, according to multiple local reports. She’s pleaded not guilty — we wonder if she can’t find an attorney who can back that decision?

Such a scary way to die, we can’t imagine what he was feeling in his last moments. May Jorge rest in peace and get the justice he deserves.

[Image via Good Life Funeral Home/Orange County Florida Jail]