Woman Who Claims She Took Prince Harry's Virginity Says It Was 'Mega Awkward'

The woman who claims to have taken Prince Harry‘s virginity has some things to say about the experience! Oof, this is pretty humiliating for Harry — but then again, he made his bed, now he has to lie in it. So to speak…

As you know, the Duke of Sussex opened up about the moment he lost his v-card in his memoir Spare. He described the “inglorious episode with an older woman” by saying:

“She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace. Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

Rumors quickly started circulating about who this woman was, but it didn’t take long for her to identify herself. Just last Saturday a 40-year-old woman named Sasha Walpole, who was King Charles’ former stable girl at the Gloucestershire estate, revealed to Dailymail.com she was in fact the infamous horse lover. She claimed she was intimate with the prince in summer 2001, when she was 19 and he was 16. So an “older woman” sure. To a 16-year-old! She said this was in a field nearby The Vine Tree pub in the Wiltshire village of Norton — on her birthday, nonetheless — where she and Harry did the deed:

“He started to kiss me. It was passionate, intense. We both knew. It went from a kiss on to the floor pretty quickly. It was instant, fiery, wham bam, between two friends. … We didn’t set out to do it – it wasn’t premeditated and I didn’t know he was a virgin. There were no virgin vibes – he seemed to know what he was doing. It was quick, wild, exciting. We were both drunk. It wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t.”

Whoa! Is it getting hot in here?

That’s not all, though! On Thursday Sasha appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored where she gave even more dirty details. Speaking to host Piers Morgan, she said:

“He was a young boy, so for him, it may have been mega awkward.”

Of course it was awkward! Whose first time isn’t?? And she now concedes, being older and wiser (and much less drunk):

“It should have never happened.”

She seems to agree about how “inglorious” it was:

“We were friends. It’s not really that glorious in a field behind a pub. There was nothing glorious about being drunk and [having sex with] your mate.”

The then-19-year-old claims her “mate” was the one to make the first move while they were drunk on Sambuca:

“We snuck out the back for a cigarette. He made the move. I don’t know why, or what happened, we just had a cigarette and before you know it, it was all happening. He kissed me. We were quite drunk and got lost in the moment.”

Adding that the sexual encounter lasted for five minutes, she said it was the following five minutes that were the real awkward part:

“It seemed like a good idea at the time. I didn’t know [he was a virgin]. [Afterwards] we were kind of like, ‘Oh, okay’ and we decided to go our separate ways to make it look less obvious.”

Two walks of shame!! Sasha said it was no secret — because when she came back to the pub alone everyone knew what had happened:

“There was quite a few giggles, they knew what happened, and probably knew when security started looking for him. Everyone was just like, ‘Keep quiet and carry on.'”

Sounds like every drunken party hookup we’ve ever heard of, frankly!

The next day the former stable girl returned to the field to grab her belt that she’d lost in the ruckus the night before, and that, she says, was the last time she ever spoke to Harry:

“There was nothing … I think it’s because social circles weren’t happening [at that time]. The normal group of people usually buzzing for the summer weren’t around. And then I met my [now] husband at a nightclub and my social circles moved to a different area.”

Yeesh, talk about a hit and run! Ha!

As for how she felt about the now 38-year-old spilling all the deets of their rendezvous in his memoir? She was blown away (no pun intended):

“I was shocked — in disbelief he went into so much detail because then it was obvious who it was. I almost fell off my sofa.”

Yeah, she may be kissing and telling now — but he did pretty much out her first, certainly to those that knew them both! Fair play we guess?

Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below):

Imagine the person you lost it to writing about their experience with you in a book the entire world is reading — it’s gotta be pretty mortifying, right?! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

