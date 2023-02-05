King Charles' Former Stable Girl Claims She Was The 'Older Woman' Who Took Prince Harry's Virginity!

The woman who allegedly took Prince Harry‘s virginity has been revealed!

There has been a lot of talk about the royal’s story of his first time having sex over the past couple of weeks. In case you didn’t know, he opened up about the “quick” sexual encounter he had in 2001 when he was 17 in his memoir, Spare. While the Duke of Sussex does not name the partner, he described the moment as an “inglorious episode, with an older woman.” Prince Harry wrote in the book that his royal aide Mark Dyer came to see him one day at Eton College and wanted to know the truth:

“I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity. Inglorious episode, with an older woman. She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace. Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Obviously, someone had seen us.”

Rumors circulated that Elizabeth Hurley might have slept with Harry, but she denied it before the memoir came out. Since then, actor Rupert Everett has said Harry changed the details about his virginity story, claiming he knows “the woman he lost his virginity to is.” He added:

“And it wasn’t behind a pub. And it wasn’t in this country.”

Of course, Rupert did not elaborate at the time. Since he dropped the bombshell, many people have been accusing Harry of lying. However, it seems someone is coming forward to set the record straight on what happened once and for all – and no, it is not the man himself! A former stable girl has come forward to claim she was the one who took Prince Harry’s virginity and share her side of the story!

A 40-year-old woman named Sasha Walpole, who was King Charles’ former stable girl at the Gloucestershire estate, spoke with Dailymail.com on Saturday and claimed to have been intimate with the 38-year-old royal in the summer of 2001. At the time, she was 19 while Harry was 16 years old – not 17 as he wrote. Sasha told the outlet that they were friends at the time, and she invited Harry to The Vine Tree pub in the Wiltshire village of Norton to celebrate her birthday. At one point in the night, he allegedly asked if she wanted to go smoke, and they went to “an adjacent field” by the pub. She said things escalated between them from there:

“He started to kiss me. It was passionate, intense. We both knew. It went from a kiss on to the floor pretty quickly. It was instant, fiery, wham bam, between two friends. It was sparky because we shouldn’t have been doing it. He wasn’t ‘Prince Harry’ to me, this was Harry, my friend, and the situation had got a little bit out of control. It felt naughty, I suppose, in the sense that it shouldn’t be happening.”

Sasha continued:

“We didn’t set out to do it – it wasn’t premeditated and I didn’t know he was a virgin. There were no virgin vibes – he seemed to know what he was doing. It was quick, wild, exciting. We were both drunk. It wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t.”

When the pair heard their friends coming out of the pub, she claimed they began to panic about being spotted together. They also realized Harry’s security details would begin to search for him after failing to appear at closing time, so they hurried to get dressed and meet up with their friends again:

“Afterwards there was the realisation, ‘S***! What are we doing? Where do we go from here?’ I don’t remember us kissing, it was just ‘Okaaaaayy! We got up, put our clothes back on and agreed we had to go in separate directions back to the pub which, in hindsight, probably made it more obvious. If we’d only gone for a cheeky cigarette, we would have returned together. We had only been gone about 15 minutes in total – but it was long enough for his security to start worrying. I went back over the fence into the beer garden. My friends saw me and started laughing. I didn’t have my belt on and it’s kind of obvious when you come back a bit dishevelled from a field.”

Before Sasha and Harry went their separate ways, she recalled giving Harry a one-handed” tap on his bottom following the “five-minute session”:

“It’s his sense of humour. [We were part of] a massive horse scene and the slap happened in a horsey context, the book is a funny interpretation of that. His description is accurate – the real shock when I saw what he’d written was how true it was. That’s what took me back the most. I’m not offended. Afterwards I did grab his bum and give him a slap. I gave him a little squeeze as well. He had a peachy bum. I don’t know about the stallion thing; I think that was more to do with the fact that I worked with horses.”

She added:

“To tell the truth, he didn’t make sure I was happy. He was young. It’s not until you are older you understand that stuff. It really was just a moment of passion.”

After their time together, Sasha shared that Harry never reached out to her again, and their friendship was over. Damn. That’s harsh. As for why Sasha is coming out with her story now? She explained to the outlet she felt forced to reveal her identity to stop the “hunt,” and she would never have said anything if it wasn’t for Harry sharing the details first:

“I kept this a secret for 21 years. I did it because Harry was a friend, regardless of whether he’s a Prince or not. I didn’t invite any of this attention, but I know the hunt would have kept going until people found me. I don’t understand why he went into such detail. He could have said he lost his virginity and left it at that. But he described how it happened – in a field behind a pub. That’s fine if you’re not the other person involved. But if you’re me, then you suddenly feel as if your world is getting a little bit smaller.”

She then noted:

“I wanted to take control of the situation before it took control of me, which is why I am revealing that, yes, I am the woman who took Harry’s virginity. I would never have spoken out if Harry hadn’t. I’m not that sort of person. If I was going to talk about it, I could have done so a long time ago. He has brought it to my door by writing about it.”

The prince hasn’t responded to her claims at this time. You can ch-ch-check out a clip from Sasha’s interview with Dailymail.com (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

