Prince Harry Says He Has 'No Regrets' & Is 'Happy' About Reaction To Tell-All Spare -- Despite Deepening Family Rift!

Prince Harry is standing by his decision to put his family on blast in Spare, no matter the consequences!

Last week, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle were spotted at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s surprise wedding vow renewal ceremony — and it turns out he couldn’t stop gushing about his successes! On Thursday, one guest at the star-studded event opened up to Page Six about how the couple was doing while at the party. According to them, Harry was very proud of how well his memoir was doing, they recalled:

“Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it.”

So, he really doesn’t give a f**k what his fam thinks then! Because while the royals haven’t actually addressed Spare head-on, plenty of sources have made it very clear just how upset and hurt they’ve been by Harry’s decision to slam them in the pages of the memoir. Oof.

Related: Archewell Received A $10 MILLION Anonymous Donation!

Despite the tell-all creating deeper rifts in his family, the 38-year-old wasn’t worried, the insider added:

“He said he had no regrets about any of the revelations, and he’s relieved to have got his story out into the world. There’s been an amazing reaction to it, he said.”

The positive reactions haven’t just been coming in via reviews (which have been hit or miss, depending on who you ask) but more importantly through the sales. Spare sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide in just one week — and it broke the record for the fastest-selling non-fiction book EVER, according to Guinness Book of World Records. No wonder Harry’s happy! The source went on to note that the couple “seemed to be in extremely good spirits” at the party, but when asked whether or not they’ll attend King Charles III‘s coronation, they politely sidestepped the questions. Hmm. Maybe they just don’t know yet?!

As we’ve been reporting, the Sussexes’ presence at the crowning ceremony, set for May 6, is the biggest question looming on royalists’ minds these days. On the one hand, several reports have claimed the 74-year-old really wants his youngest to be present — regardless of who might not want him there. But another source close to the Archewell founders told People this week that they have not yet been invited.

Related: Samantha Markle Wins — Judge Says Harry & Meghan DO Have To Testify!!

The release of Spare has created a ton of new tensions for the already feuding family — which is why it’s particularly inneresting that Harry has no regrets! One insider told People earlier this week:

“This is all so ghastly. Although there is sorrow because the Queen has died, the coronation should be a joyful moment, too, because Charles will be crowned. But this is a massive shadow.”

Despite the negativity, it’s likely Charles will do whatever is necessary to get Harry to the event — and not just because he has a “weakness” for the former military officer. He explained:

“He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don’t sort it out, it will always be part of the King’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue.”

It’s true. If one of the King’s sons skips out on his coronation, it’ll be all anyone can talk about for the ages! Let alone if they can never make amends in the ongoing saga! So, it’s certainly in Charles’ best interest to convince Harry and Meg to come… but things sure do sound like they’re still at a standstill now! Reactions!? Do you think it’s rude of Harry to be so “happy” about the reaction to Spare despite his family’s very obvious anger with it? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]