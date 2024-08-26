WWE Wrestling Legend Sid Vicious Dead At 63

Got A Tip?

What a huge loss for pro wrestling!

WWE legend Sid Vicious has passed away at 63. The wrestler also known as Sid Justice and Psycho Sid — whose real name was Sid Eudy — died after a long battle with cancer, according to his son.

Gunnar Eudy posted to his Facebook on Monday morning:

“Dear friends and family, I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support.”

So sad!

Sid was one of the biggest names in wrestling throughout the ’90s with his tall, imposing figure and evil-eye stare. He took over the then-named WWF and WCW, performing in huge blockbuster matches against the likes of Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. He severely injured his leg during an event in 2001, putting an end to his career. But he’ll always be remembered as one of the greats.

[Image via WWE/YouTube.]

Aug 26, 2024 12:51pm PDT

