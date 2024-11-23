Young Mom Abandoned Toddler To Go Hook Up With Hinge Date -- Then Ran From Cops For Months!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A young mom from Texas is finally behind bars after a three-month-long run from cops just ended.

Reese Louise Myers, pictured above in her mugshot, was booked into the Bell County Jail in Killeen, Texas on Monday on charges of abandoning or endangering a child. According to Fox 44 News and other local outlets, the 25-year-old mom abandoned her 16-month-old son in her apartment in order to leave town and meet up with a man who she initially met on the dating app Hinge! WTF?!

Related: Terrifying Kidnapping Caught On Home Security Camera!

This saga began way back on July 28. On that day, per Fox 44 and others, cops in Killeen were called by one of Myers’ neighbors who observed a child hanging out of a window. A police report later noted that the caller also claimed “an aggressive dog was trying to attack the child.” Dear lord…

Cops rushed to the scene and did indeed find a toddler with his head and shoulders sticking out of the house. Officers gained access to the apartment, and they were able to free the boy from the window. Once inside, they discovered that the boy was wearing only a t-shirt. Their affidavit noted that he appeared to have diaper rash on his body, as well as feces on his skin.

Also, there wasn’t an “aggressive” dog trying to “attack” the kid, but cops did encounter two dogs in the apartment who were being “very protective” of the child, per their report. Fortunately, the officers were able to get the boy and take him safely to Child Protective Services without being harmed by the dogs — or harming them.

Elsewhere in the home, cops saw what they termed “precautions” taken for the boy to be left alone. The deadbolt on the front door was locked, doors to other rooms were closed, and there was a baby gate blocking the kitchen area. But no one to watch and feed him! As cops searched the home, they quickly learned Myers was the one who lived there with her son. So they contacted her — and at first, she denied abandoning the child at all!

Per Law & Crime Network, she told police that she’d traveled to San Antonio to meet a Hinge match. Ahead of the trip, Myers claimed, she had hired a babysitter through Facebook to take care of the boy for a few days.

Cops checked in on the purported babysitter, who told them she hadn’t watched the toddler since last December — seven months earlier! She also said she hadn’t spoken with Myers since then. She even showed cops her Facebook messages to prove the two of them hadn’t had any contact since December of 2023.

Satisfied at that point the babysitter story was a ruse, cops contacted Myers and ordered her to come back to Killeen to address the situation. But… she didn’t! At all! For the next three months, Myers went AWOL. And forget about being in San Antonio with a Hinge date — she wasn’t even in Texas!

Related: Child Murderer Susan Smith Denied Parole — After Assuring Judge God Already Forgave Her

After completely ditching the Killeen PD’s request to return home, Myers disappeared until earlier this month on November 5, when she was arrested at the Fort Irwin Army Base outside San Bernardino, California. So, allegedly abandoning her baby boy for a Hinge hookup led to more than three months on the lam! Crazy!

Thankfully, following her arrest in California, Myers was eventually shipped back to Texas, and right into the hands of the Killeen Police Department. Now, as we noted up top, she is facing charges of abandoning or endangering a child. As for the baby boy, he remains in CPS custody. At this point, we can only hope that he is treated better there than the apparently awful situation he had at home. Ugh…

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Bell County Jail]