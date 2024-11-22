Infamous '90s Child Murderer Susan Smith Denied Parole -- After Assuring Judge God Already Forgave Her

Wow, it really is a time for revisiting the biggest ’90s true crime stories…

Earlier this year OJ Simpson died, there’s a serious chance the Menendez Brothers could be let out… and now a major update on Susan Smith.

The South Carolina mom became infamous after drowning her two young sons. Back on October 25, 1994, the 23-year-old new mom filed a false report to police claiming her car, with her children still inside, had been stolen. For over a week she cried on TV about her poor missing children. Not only that, she said it was by a Black man — meaning she was happy for some poor guy to take the rap, maybe even die for her crimes. Disgusting.

Her BS story fell apart though. It turns out detectives doubted her from the start. And eventually she confessed. What really happened was that she’d strapped 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alex into their carseats and set the car to roll into a lake, murdering the poor defenseless children.

In an extremely public trial, Susan’s defense team argued she wasn’t in a right state of mind, that she was depressed and attempting suicide — but reflexively saved herself at the last minute. It really brought the conversation on postpartum depression to the fore. However, the prosecution argued she was simply trying to murder the kids. According to investigators she was having an affair with another man and wanted to get rid of the children so she could be with him. Horrifying.

Smith was convicted in 1995 on two counts of murder — found guilty after just 2 and a half hours of jury deliberation. She’s been serving a life sentence in the Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood ever since. But this week, 30 years after the murders, she got a chance at getting out.

Susan went in front of the South Carolina Board of Paroles and Pardons on Wednesday and got emotional, telling them emotionally:

“I know that what I did was horrible.”

However, she was quick to declare God was now on her side:

“I am a Christian and God is a big part of my life and I know he has forgiven me and I know that is by his grace and mercy. And I just ask that you show that same kind of mercy as well.”

But her ex-husband David Smith, the father of the two boys she killed, spoke too. He told the board:

“I’m not here to speak about what she’s done in prison. You all have the records and accounts of all that. I’m just here to advocate on Michael’s and Alex’s behalf and as their father…”

He was referring to her extremely sketchy record on the inside. She’s been busted for drug use and sex with multiple different prison staff over the years. But David wasn’t interested in litigating her behavior past the murder of his children. He went right for her Christianity defense instead, arguing:

“God gives us free choice, and she made free choice that night to end their lives. This wasn’t a tragic mistake. She purposely meant to end their lives. I never have felt any remorse from her. She never expressed any to me.”

Damn.

The board clearly agreed. They unanimously decided to deny her parole and send her back to prison.

