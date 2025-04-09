Youth Soccer Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Boy While Murdering Him… As MORE SA Cases Surface

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The death of a missing California teen has become impossibly more tragic after learning what he suffered through in his final moments.

Last month, 13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez left his Sun Valley home to go visit his youth soccer coach Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino in the Lancaster area. After he “failed to return home,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department, his family reported him missing on March 30. Days go by until Wednesday, April 2 when police make a tragic discovery: Hernandez’s lifeless body. His remains were found in a wooded area off a road in Ventura County.

While investigating his disappearance, police arrested Garcia-Aquino on an unrelated assault charge stemming from last year, which we’ll circle back to later. The District Attorney’s office later accused him “of killing Oscar and then dumping his body” about 60 miles away in Oxnard — only to later discover evidence he did much more than murder the teen. He allegedly sexually assaulted him, as well.

Officials have not revealed Hernandez’s cause of death, but officially charged Garcia-Aquino with murder with a special circumstance, claiming the murder occurred during “commission or attempted commission of performance of a lewd and lascivious act upon” a child under the age of 14.

On Tuesday, the complaint against Garcia-Aquino was amended to include a felony count of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense and lewd act upon a child 14 or 15 years old, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. He claimed the soccer coach sexually assaulted ANOTHER boy in his Sylmar home on December 10, 2022.

As for the assault charge he was initially arrested on, that pertains to ANOTHER alleged sexual assault against a 16-year-old boy in February 2024. What a complete monster… This is just so tragic. How was this man allowed to be around these children?? It’s unfathomable.

In a briefing, Hochman offered his condolences to the mourning Hernandez family:

“These cases are tragic and the Hernandez family … You have our deepest sympathy for a loss that words cannot even begin to describe.”

It’s also since been discovered that Garcia-Aquino is an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador. If convicted, he could face the death penalty… Or at the very least, life without parole. Authorities also believe there could be more victims out there and encourage anyone with information to come forward, regardless of their documentation status. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement:

“If for some reason anybody fears coming forward, even as a youth or a family, because you may be here undocumented, we’re not going to ask about that. Please. You need to come forward. We will assist you — whether it’s our department, the Los Angeles Police Department, the LA County District Attorney’s Office — any of us are going to wrap our arms around you and make sure that you get the appropriate services. We guide you the right way and we protect you as well.”

Our heart goes out to the Hernandez family and all the victims. Rest in peace, Oscar. You can visit a GoFundMe HERE.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org

