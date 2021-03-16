Reigning Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Addresses The Zac Clark Breakup Rumors!

Is there trouble surrounding reigning Bachelorette Tayshia Adams‘ relationship with fiancé Zac Clark??

For the past few days, seemingly random and unsourced rumors have been floating around social media that the pair — who initially got together on the most recent season of the show after replacing Clare Crawley when she ran off with Dale Moss — had broken up!

Oh, no! But maybe all the talk isn’t true?!?!

Broken up or not, the rumors got so loud that the 30-year-old Adams decided to address them in a series of video posts on her Instagram Stories on Monday night. During the explanation, she very clearly denied the claims that they were broken up! She even had an explanation for how the allegations may have come about: the absence of her ring!

Adams explained (below):

“There’s always weird rumors circulating around that I’m not wearing my ring and that Zac and I are broken up. I don’t know what is happening, but you guys, I was holding my phone with my left hand. But ironically enough, as I was showing my hand maybe a week and a half ago, my ring was literally swinging around my finger, and a lot of you messaged me like, ‘Don’t lose your ring!’ Well, I was in L.A. for a hot minute and was able to finally drop off my ring and get it sized.”

Oh! Well, that would certainly explain things…

She continued (below):

“So yes, ironically, it was my right hand in my Story, but I also just got my ring sent in to be cleaned and sized, finally — it’s been, like, six months since I’ve had it. So I should have it again maybe tomorrow or Wednesday. Everything is good on this forefront. Thank you so much for being concerned, but we’re good. We’re chillin’.”

Chillin’, indeed!

And considering the Cali native claimed she “woke up to hundreds of messages” about whether the pair had split, it must feel like a load off her back to clarify and do damage control!

In addition to her video explanations, the Orange County native also wrote out a couple quick messages as captions on her video clips, as you can see from the screenshots (below):

Well then!

As you’ll recall, Adams and the 37-year-old Clark got together during the most recent season of The Bachelorette. It was a whirlwind romance at the time, considering Tayshia didn’t get a full season on the show; of course, she unexpectedly replaced Crawley mid-way through.

But abbreviated love story and all, Adams and Clark have seemed to be a good match so far. So it’s nice to hear they aren’t splitting up!

Besides, we can only take so much Bachelor Nation drama in a week, and after last night’s season finale with Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell and that whole mess, believe us, we are tapped the f**k out. Ha!!!

What do U make of Tayshia’s breakup bounce-back here, Perezcious readers?!

Say what you will about their fans, but the show’s viewers are seriously eagle-eyed when it comes to noticing missing rings and other things amiss. Keeps the stars on their toes, that’s for sure!!

