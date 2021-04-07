Did Bachelor’s Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Get Back Together?

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are reportedly back together following their Bachelor break-up — or at least some people think so.

The former couple, who parted ways after the 24-year-old winner’s past racist actions got exposed on social media, were spotted walking around Williamsburg together on Tuesday. A blurry photo taken by a fan and posted on the Instagram account @DuexMoi showed what appeared to be a tall man wearing a grey sweatshirt with the hood up holding hands with a woman who had brown hair.

The two were allegedly Matt and Rachael, though the pics didn’t show their faces.

Shortly after the photos started circulating, Reality Steve hopped on Twitter to confirm that the Bachelor Nation alums are dating again, writing:

“It’s been a while but here’s some news: Matt and Rachael? Yeah, they’re not over. They’re currently in New York together. FYI.”

However, a source close to James denied the relationship rumors to People on Wednesday, saying he and Rachael currently “are just friends.” The confidant then added:

“They are not together. He supports her as a friend. He is not looking for a relationship. Matt is focused on engaging in meaningful projects in the community at this time.”

After everything that went down on his season, we wouldn’t blame him for taking a step back from romance for a while! Even more so, it seems like Matt just needs a break from the Bach franchise and everyone, including Rachael. If they were walking around New York, maybe the personalities were catching up and hashing out some unfinished business. Who knows!

It did seem like they were 100 percent finished, though, after the After the Final Rose special. As a reminder, the pair met during James’ time on The Bachelor and ended up together by the season finale. However, the 29-year-old broke things off with Rachael after photos of her attending an antebellum-themed plantation party in 2018 resurfaced online. They reunited for the first time since their split on AFTR with Emmanuel Acho, where Matt revealed he couldn’t continue with the relationship. He said:

“If you don’t understand that something like that is problematic in 2018, there’s a lot of me that you won’t understand. It’s as simple as that.”

The businessman also explained to Rachael that:

“The most disappointing thing for me was having to explain to you why what I saw was problematic and why I was so upset.”

Matt then added how the major problem with the relationship “was in the context of you not fully understanding my Blackness and what it means to be a Black man in America, and what it would mean for our kids when I saw those things that were floating around the internet.”

During the conversation, Rachael confessed how she still had been in love with Matt, saying she doesn’t “see anyone else out there for me.” Matt responded that “the feelings that I had for you don’t go away overnight,” but clarified “the work and the reconciliation that needs to be done is work I can’t do for you.”

Ch-ch-check out the moment (below):

As of right now, neither has personally confirmed nor denied the claims they are romantically involved again. So we guess time will only tell with these exes! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are Matt and Rachael back together or not? Let us know in the comments (below)!

