Former Exes Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Make Their Relationship Instagram Official -- Again!

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are back at it again!

The stars of season 16 of The Bachelorette — who were so in love they left the show early before abruptly breaking up months later — appear to have gotten all the way back together. And now, in a new mid-week New York City sighting, it is very clear that the duo is as close as ever!

The couple’s unlikely reconciliation was front-and-center on both of their Instagram pages on Wednesday, April 7. The 32-year-old former NFL player and the 40-year-old hairstylist each showed off a couple special moments from their time together in the Big Apple.

As you can see (below), the newly-reconciled duo had quite a bit of fun walking around the city. They even enjoyed a boat tour around the Statue of Liberty and other notable places around town:

Awww! Sure looks like a cute couple enjoying their best life together if you ask us. What breakup drama?!

To put a point on that couple talk, BTW, the pair is clearly there to be more than friends. In fact, on Wednesday night, People published a paparazzi photo from the outing showing the reality TV alums walking hand-in-hand together and as coupled up as can be! (You can see that pic HERE, by the way.)

Back together again!

It’s been a journey for these two after first getting engaged last summer, just two weeks into filming their season for The Bachelorette. Soon after that, as the show aired and the world learned of their love story, the duo went Instagram official for the first time. Then, they abruptly called it quits in January, shocking the reality TV world and bringing up all kinds of cheating rumors and other gossip.

But in the months since, they’ve made moves again and again showing that they just can’t quite quit each other! Fans will recall there was that fruitful Florida trip which first really got us all hoping for a reconciliation. Then, the former college football star came through big for the Sacramento-based hairstylist’s 40th birthday. And now here they go, taking on New York City together!

So they’re ALL the way back, and IG official yet again! Abrupt engagement-slash-abrupt breakup aside, it’s clear these two really do have a connection, and really do mean something to each other!

Are you rooting for them to make it, Perezcious readers??

