Zac Efron Returns To Social Media & Addresses Fans After Scary Hospitalization!

You can’t keep Zac Efron down!

Less than 48 hours after the Iron Claw star was rushed to a hospital in Ibiza, he’s letting fans know he’s A-okay. If you didn’t hear, Zac was hospitalized on Friday night after being pulled out of a swimming pool by two employees at the Spanish villa he was staying at. A rep for the Baywatch actor told TMZ he was taken to the medical facility as a precautionary measure for what was described as a “minor swimming incident,” but no clear details were provided. However, he was released on Saturday morning and was said to be doing fine… And even strong enough to get in a pump!

On Sunday, Zac took to Instagram to share a muscled-up photo of him chest-pressing dumbbells while lying back on a pink exercise ball. He had his shirt off, of course, showing off his ripped physique to really sell the message that he’s all good! The High School Musical alum captioned the Story pic:

“happy and healthy — thanks for all the well wishes”

Thank goodness! What a scary start to his weekend! But we’re so glad to see him ending it safely and doing what he loves… Pumping iron!

