Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Zac Efron Returns To Social Media & Addresses Fans After Scary Hospitalization! Alabama Barker Posts Bikini Pics Of Her 'Slim' Waist & Blasts 'Insecurity' After Admitting To Taking Weight Loss Medication Richard Simmons' Longtime Housekeeper Has A Theory About What Caused The Fitness Guru's Death... Alabama Barker Should NOT Take Weight Loss Medication, Says Expert -- Worse Side Effects For Teens! Jon Snow Knows Workouts! Kit Harington Is RIPPED In Jaw-Dropping Backstage Photo! Bella Thorne Shows Off Bikini Bod She Hasn't 'Been Feeling Good About' -- Thanks To Hollywood's 'Crazy' Ozempic 'Beauty Standards'! This Aussie Athlete CUT OFF HIS FINGER To Compete In Paris Olympics! Kyle Richards Deletes 'Wife' From IG Bio & Shows Off Her Super Fit Bod After Mauricio Umansky Was Caught Kissing Another Woman! Alabama Barker Reveals She’s Taking Weight Loss Medication For This Heartbreaking Reason! Bethenny Frankel's SHOCKING Advice On Staying Slim! Richard Simmons' Final Interview Just 2 Days Before His Death Offered These Truly Haunting Last Words Richard Simmons Refused Medical Care For Bathroom Fall Before He Died: REPORT

Zac Efron

Zac Efron Returns To Social Media & Addresses Fans After Scary Hospitalization!

Zac Efron Returns To Social Media & Addresses Fans After Scary Hospitalization!

You can’t keep Zac Efron down!

Less than 48 hours after the Iron Claw star was rushed to a hospital in Ibiza, he’s letting fans know he’s A-okay. If you didn’t hear, Zac was hospitalized on Friday night after being pulled out of a swimming pool by two employees at the Spanish villa he was staying at. A rep for the Baywatch actor told TMZ he was taken to the medical facility as a precautionary measure for what was described as a “minor swimming incident,” but no clear details were provided. However, he was released on Saturday morning and was said to be doing fine… And even strong enough to get in a pump!

Related: French Pole Vaulter’s Manhood Costs Him Olympic Medal! WATCH!

On Sunday, Zac took to Instagram to share a muscled-up photo of him chest-pressing dumbbells while lying back on a pink exercise ball. He had his shirt off, of course, showing off his ripped physique to really sell the message that he’s all good! The High School Musical alum captioned the Story pic:

“happy and healthy — thanks for all the well wishes”

Zac Efron posts on IG after scary Ibiza pool incident
(c) Zac Efron/Instagram

Thank goodness! What a scary start to his weekend! But we’re so glad to see him ending it safely and doing what he loves… Pumping iron!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 05, 2024 08:13am PDT

Share This