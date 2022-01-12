Zayn Malik Spotted On Dating App For Plus-Size Women After Gigi Hadid Split

Is Zayn Malik ready to find love again after his latest breakup from Gigi Hadid?

It appears that way, as the Pillowtalk singer was reportedly seen on a plus-sized dating app in a clip that’s been sending the internet into a tizzy!

According to reports, the video shows a man who looks just like the One Direction alum — who is rocking a full beard now btw — participating in an emoji challenge on the app WooPlus, which touts itself as the best place to meet “big beautiful women.”

Whether this is the man himself or a Zayn doppelganger is unclear. But the name on the profile is “Zed,” and his location is tagged as Ottsville, Philadelphia. As fans know, Malik lived in Pennsylvania while dating Hadid, so we think this profile could be the real deal!

According to its website, WooPlus is a “dating app for curvy people to find and enjoy love.” The site reads:

“An inclusive lifestyle choice for curvy people to feel attractive, confident, and loved for who they are. Love is at the core of everything we do. WooPlus is the best online dating app for big beautiful women (BBW), big handsome men (BHM), and all people who love plus-size singles.”

Users have to verify their identity using facial recognition technology in order to make an account on the app, which added fuel to the fire that this is a legit profile.

See the evidence for yourself (below)!

WHY IS THIS MAN ON WOOPLUS???????????? pic.twitter.com/b8nS2YzAcT — . (@nateconmigo) January 10, 2022

Why WooPlus? Although no one would consider his most famous ex a BBW, Zayn has previously spoken up about his love for “fuller” women, telling Billboard in 2016:

“I like girls that are a bit chunky in certain areas — the nice areas. I like a fuller woman.”

The possible online sighting comes months after Zayn and Gigi’s brutal breakup in September 2021, which was announced amid claims that the X Factor alum hit the supermodel’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

The father-of-one denied the claims, writing in a statement:

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

Do U think Zayn is looking for love on WooPlus? Sound off in the comments (below)!

