Why Zayn Malik Allegedly Started That Explosive Argument With Yolanda Hadid -- NEW Details

More details are coming to light following Zayn Malik’s altercation with Yolanda Hadid.

As you likely know by now, the One Direction alum is facing four counts of harassment after he allegedly had a verbal and physical argument with Gigi Hadid’s mother. The incident occurred in late September while the musician was staying at his and his ex-girlfriend’s Pennsylvania home to take care of their 1-year-old daughter Khai so the supermodel could be in Paris for work.

According to new sources who spoke with TMZ on Thursday, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star “barged” into the household without calling or knocking beforehand. The intrusion ticked the Pillowtalk crooner off, and that’s the reported source of conflict for this legal trouble.

Supposedly, Zayn had been feeling like his daughter’s grandmother was overstepping her boundaries for quite some time, and this latest event, which resulted in criminal charges last month, was just the outcome of a series of issues.

Mostly, it sounds like the performer’s feelings had been repeatedly hurt by the way Yolanda seemed to ignore his position as Gigi’s boyfriend and Khai’s father. The sources also described the artist’s daily routine as working nights and sleeping for part of the day — which was often getting disrupted by unannounced visits from the TV personality who acted as if she owned the place when she would arrive. He was also furious that the 57-year-old continued to post pics of his baby without permission, violating his desire to keep his family life private.

According to the confidants, Malik tried to confront the former model about her behavior when she entered the home earlier in the fall, but she wasn’t taking it seriously. That could certainly explain why the conversation got so intense. According to reports in court documents, Zayn was described as yelling obscenities like calling Yolanda a “f**king Dutch slut” and telling her to “stay away from [my] f**king daughter.” He also argued at one point (likely in reference to his child):

“the f**king sperm that came out of [my] f**king c**k.”

The context was a bit unclear in initial reports, but considering these new claims, it seems like maybe Zayn was feeling like his status as father was being disrespected. That said, it doesn’t make up for the way he may have acted during the argument, allegedly pushing Yolanda into a dresser (though he has denied that portion of the accusations).

The UK native also was said to have yelled at his girlfriend at time, who was on the phone during the argument, saying:

“Strap on some f**king balls and defend your partner against your f**king mother in my house.”

Having chosen to plead no contest to the four charges, The X Factor alum has been ordered to pay a small fine as well as take an anger management class, participate in a domestic violence program, and spend 360 days on probation. He can also make no contact with Yolanda or security guard John McMahon, with whom he tried to pick a fight with during the confrontation.

Gigi, on the other hand, is planning to stay in communication with her ex while they continue to co-parent. Currently, the 28-year-old is staying in his own place in PA to be close to Khai. A spokesperson for the singer also told the outlet that he is focusing on making music and working with a mediator to determine how to parent with Gigi now that they are no longer together.

