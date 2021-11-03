Gigi Hadid WON'T Cut Off Zayn Malik Following Yolanda Altercation!

Gigi Hadid won’t let her daughter grow up without a father, no matter how messy the situation between Zayn Malik and her mother Yolanda Hadid has gotten.

As we’ve been reporting, the One Direction star and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum made headlines last week after TMZ reported on an alleged physical altercation that happened in late September.

Zayn, who was charged with four counts of harassment, has since denied some of Yolanda’s accusations and asked for the issue to remain a private family matter. The crooner also insisted his main focus during the ordeal would be on the well-being of his 13-month-old daughter Khai. Now, it seems like that’s the one thing Zayn and Gigi are on the same page about.

A source close to the supermodel told People on Wednesday:

“Yolanda is very upset with Zayn, but Gigi has made it clear that her daughter needs her dad.”

While the couple may have split romantically, they will continue to be partners when it comes to their mini-me, as the insider added:

“Gigi will do everything she can to make sure they co-parent in a civil way.”

Keyword: “civil.”

As Perezcious readers know, the longtime pair has had a rocky past since first getting together in 2016, breaking up and reuniting multiple times before becoming pregnant with their daughter. Tensions in the family have been simmering for a while though, with a source telling the outlet:

“Yolanda is, of course, very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild. She has had some issues with Zayn. He has a complicated personality, and she thinks he could treat Gigi better. It’s been hard at times for Gigi to live with him.”

Unfortunately, since the co-parents called it quits last month, Malik’s insider says they’ve “continued to fight over Khai” and that the relationship was “super toxic.” Innerestingly, a different source for the singer instead claimed they “are not fighting” but rather “actively and amicably working to find the best way to co-parent now.” Hmm…

We imagine that can’t be easy with the legal trouble the performer is in. As mentioned, following the altercation with Yolanda, Zayn was charged with two counts of harassment against the reality TV personality after he allegedly “grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser.” According to court documents, Malik also allegedly shouted some incredibly insensitive things to the 57-year-old, including calling her a “f**king Dutch slut” and to “stay away from” Khai. TMZ originally published a report that claimed the songwriter “struck” the former model, though he has “adamantly” denied ever hitting her, saying:

“I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

He’s facing two other charges of harassment, as well. One count for harassing Gigi, who was on the phone at the time, and another for supposedly trying to “physically engage” security guard John McMahon “in a fight,” according to court documents.

The Brit pleaded no contest to the charges and is now required to serve 90 days of probation for each charge (360 days in total). He will also need to complete an anger management class and domestic violence program, in addition to having no contact with Yolanda or John.

Like we said, a very messy situation…

We’re glad the parents are trying to do what’s best for Khai, though we imagine that’s way more difficult than it sounds with the problems between Malik and the Hadid family.

[Image via Gigi Hadid/Yolanda Hadid/Zayn Malik/Instagram]