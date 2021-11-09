Zayn Malik’s Family Wants Him To Return Home As New Details About Yolanda Hadid Altercation Come To Light Involving HIS Mother!!

Zayn Malik’s loved ones want the musician to come home across the pond amid his controversial scandal with Yolanda Hadid!

The singer’s family — who has supported the One Direction alum since he was charged with four counts of harassment for an alleged physical altercation with Gigi Hadid’s mother last month — is continuing to support the singer no matter what, though they’d much rather do that in person! Speaking to The Sun on Monday, an insider told the UK tabloid:

“Zayn is having a hard time right now and his family just want him to return home to Bradford.”

It sounds like this separation during a particularly tough time in the 28-year-old’s life is hardest on his mother Trisha, who no doubt wants to be there to protect her son.

Related: Bella Hadid HATES Zayn Malik Following Yolanda Altercation & Gigi Split!

The source added:

“For Zayn’s mum [Trisha], she is having to watch her son struggle thousands of miles away and it is really difficult for her. A mother’s instinct is to protect her child and that is all she wants for Zayn.”

As we’ve reported, the Pillowtalk vocalist chose to plead no contest to four harassment charges, leaving him with 360 days of probation (90 days for each count). He also has to complete an anger management class and domestic violence course, and cannot make contact with Yolanda or the security guard also allegedly involved. So, it seems unlikely that he’ll be able to travel back to the UK anytime soon. Not to mention, it would be odd for the Mind of Mine songwriter to leave his 1-year-old daughter Khai behind, especially seeing as she’s supposedly part of the reason an argument occurred in the first place.

As Perezcious readers know, Zayn is claimed to have called Yolanda a “f**king Dutch slut” and ordered the reality TV star to “stay away from [my] f**king daughter” after she entered the home he shared with then-girlfriend Gigi in Pennsylvania. The supermodel was away for work at the time, but she took an earful over the phone, as well. During the confrontation, Malik also allegedly “shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain,” according to court docs, though he has since “adamantly” denied “striking Yolanda.”

New details have come out in the days since, and it sounds like momma bear Trisha may have actually been IN TOWN when the incident went down, too. According to a source who spoke with ET, while Gigi was traveling for work, Malik had help, dishing:

“Zayn’s mother was in town from the U.K. for a special visit, and she was at Gigi and Zayn’s apartment watching Khai and helping.”

But a second confidant claimed otherwise, telling the outlet:

“Gigi asked her mother to watch her daughter while she was working in Paris, and that’s what Yolanda did.”

Hmm… We can see how having two grandmothers in the mix while the performer was trying to take care of Khai could get complicated. Though, whether or not she was in town, Trisha was never mentioned in the legal docs and was therefore not a part of the scandal.

Related: Kardashians Slammed For ‘Tone Deaf’ Social Media Posts After Astroworld Tragedy

Nevertheless, things between Malik and the Hadids don’t seem to have improved much since the fight first made headlines, though there is hope for the future. A source told ET:

“At the end of the day, Zayn will be in the families’ lives forever and everyone hopes one day they can all move on.”

Interestingly, the confidant also claimed that the reality star never intended for the argument to become public (despite the crooner suggesting otherwise):

“Yolanda is upset that her situation with Zayn came to light, as is Zayn. Gigi and Yolanda are fine and never had an issue over the incident.”

It’s no surprise that it will take some time — and perhaps a lot of group therapy — for these families to get along again after this alleged blowout. Do U think returning to the UK would be good for Zayn (whenever he’s able to)? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Phil Lewis/WENN/Daniel Deme]