Zayn Malik Returns To Instagram Amid Hadid Family Fallout -- And He's More Emo Than Ever

Zayn Malik is back in business — literally!

The former One Direction star took to Instagram on Thursday morning for the very first time since October 24, returning in a post plugging his new sunglasses collaboration with the fashion brand Arnette.

In the post, the 28-year-old pop star can be seen rocking a very 90s-inspired emo-style look, between the trendy rounded sunglasses in the dark, his black turtleneck sweater, and the overall brooding vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Obviously, it’s even more noteworthy that this is his first post on IG in more than two weeks, following the much-reported ugly incident he had with now-ex Gigi Hadid‘s mother, Yolanda.

The professional consequences Zayn has faced in the aftermath of all that have been swift, so it’s definitely interesting to see him partnering with a brand here on a new release. Remember, he’s got legal issues to consider regarding last month’s alleged altercation, as well.

