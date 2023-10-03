Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Lashes Out At Studios Trying To Use AI To Recreate Her Dead Father!

Zelda Williams is horrified by the “disturbing” use of artificial intelligence to recreate her late father, Robin Williams!

AI was one of the main sticking points for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, as those in the industry sought protection against the studios’ use of the technology to replace human workers. Although the Writers Guild of America has reached a deal with the studios now, the SAG-AFTRA union’s strike continues. Many stars have spoken out against artificial intelligence as studios have looked to replace extras with digital doubles and, more disturbingly, recreate deceased stars like in those creepy commercials.

For Zelda, a working voiceover actress AND the daughter of a cartoon voice legend, this issue is very personal.

Over the weekend, the 34-year-old took to Instagram Stories to blast how various folks have tried to mimic the legendary actor’s voice and likeness through AI software since after his tragic death in 2014. She wrote:

“I am not an impartial voice in SAG’s fight against AI. I’ve witnessed for YEARS how many people want to train these models to create/recreate actors who cannot consent, like Dad. This isn’t theoretical, it is very very real. I’ve already heard AI used to get his ‘voice’ to say whatever people want and while I find it personally disturbing, the ramifications go far beyond my own feelings.”

Zelda continued with a statement all of us should get behind:

“Living actors deserve a chance to create characters with their choices, to voice cartoons, to put their HUMAN effort and time into the pursuit of performance.”

So true! Ultimately, the Legends of Korra alum feels the recreation of actors is a poor “facsimile of greater people” as it is like a “horrendous Frankenstein monster cobbled together from the worst bits of everything this industry is, instead of what it should stand for.”

