WGA Reaches Tentative Deal With Hollywood Studios To End Writers Strike!

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has reached a tentative agreement with the major Hollywood studios to end their strike!

Of course, the writers strike has been going on since the very beginning of May. But on Sunday, the WGA announced in a press release that things may soon be all over.

Related: Drew Barrymore DRAGGED For Resuming Talk Show Amid Strikes!

In the statement shared via their website, and subsequently all across the media landscape, the guild wrote:

“We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language. We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

Wow!

Specifics of the deal have not yet been revealed, and the agreement is just tentative. Next up, the WGA will provide a summary of the deal to its members in advance of guild votes to ratify the terms of the agreement, per People.

Still, this would seem to be a major deal struck between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). That latter group reps the major studios on the other end of this labor dispute — Netflix, Amazon, Apple, NBC Universal, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, and Paramount.

Related: Oops! Selena Gomez Accused Of Scabbing After Breaking SAG-AFTRA Strike Rules!

Per People, the WGA and the AMPTP met in person on Wednesday, and then again virtually on Sunday. The WGA and its members had been picketing in demand of higher pay and key contract adjustments on things like staffing commitments for writers’ rooms, duration of employment on shows, and residuals for streaming productions.

Hopefully when the specifics come out, it’ll be clear that this deal is a good one for the writers!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]