Zendaya Gushes Over Tom Holland In Cute Birthday Tribute!

Zendaya is showering her beau with love!

To celebrate Tom Holland‘s 27th birthday on Thursday, the Euphoria star took to her Instagram Story to share two new photos of her boyfriend!

In the first snapshot, the British actor was seen swimming in the ocean with his hands raised above his head in the shape of a heart. She added a heart emoji in between his fingers. The actress then added a second picture of the Spider-Man star standing on a rocky cliff smiling at the camera. Naturally, she included the heart eyes emoji to go along with the sexy snap! The Disney Channel alum also promoted Tom’s upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room, by resharing the actor’s social media post about the show to her Story. Sweet!

Check out the tribute (below)!

While thanking fans for all the b-day love, Tom also shared a rare photo on his Instagram — but with a very different vibe. He teased:

“Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages. A gift from me to you. I thought I’d share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me! #sexyiestmanalive”

In the pic, he’s seen in a long sleeve shirt, vest, helmet, sunglasses, and holding water shoes. LOLz! Z once again commented heart eyes. Aw!

Seems like Tom had a fantastic birthday! We love to see these two continue to do well two years into their romance! Reactions?! You know what to do (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN & Tom Holland/Instagram]