DAYUM! Kendall Jenner Poses In Risqué Dress That BARELY Covers Her Boobs -- LOOK!

Kendall Jenner ain’t afraid to flaunt what she’s got!

In a new post to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, The Kardashians star showed off a risqué ensemble that hardly covered up her boobs! While posing on the edge of a yacht at night time, the model could be seen in a little black dress that stopped just below her breasts. A sheer panel then (hardly) covered the rest of her chest while red flower petals covered her nipples. She accessorized with a red scarf, small earrings, and black heels.

Her stylist, Dani Michelle, showed off the stunning look on her Instagram. Ch-ch-check it out!

WOWZA!!!

Hawt AF! And she looks so confident in the fit! You can also see her IG Story HERE while it lasts. Kendall has been in France for the last few days for the Monaco Grand Prix. Sure seems like she’s having a blast! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kendall Jenner/Instagram]