Aw! Zendaya & Tom Holland In 'Settling-Down Mode' And Planning For A 'Real Future Together'!

From No Way Home to forever home!

What started as an on-set fling has become the real deal for Zendaya and Tom Holland. The Spider-Man stars have only been public with their relationship since a paparazzo caught them making out in a car in last year. But since then various sources have confirmed it’s been love pretty much from the start. And now they’re about ready to officially settle down together!

On Wednesday, Us Weekly heard from a source who was eager to share that the Euphoria Emmy winner and Uncharted star seem “serious and permanent.” So exciting!

Not only is their relationship going great, they’re even taking the next steps to make this romance last a lifetime:

“They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together.”

OMFG!

It’s unclear exactly what “settling-down mode” means for these busy performers. The 26-year-old English actor previously shut down rumors he and and Disney Channel alum were buying a home in London together, saying on Live with Kelly and Ryan in February:

“I have had so many people call me up because apparently, I bought a new house in South London. Which is completely false! I didn’t buy a new house!”

When Ryan Seacrest wondered if the pair had sparked the rumors by visiting a house together, Tom was quick to insist nothing of the sort had happened. So… they may not be moving in together just yet (if we can trust him — they did lie about dating for years). They’re definitely committed to protecting their romance, you can say that. And who knows, maybe this means Tom will put a ring on Zendaya’s finger soon?!

As we mentioned, while rumors of the pair had been swirling online since their first Marvel movie came out in 2017, they always denied the speculation — until they couldn’t anymore.

While stopped at a red light in Los Angeles last year, Tomdaya was caught kissing in photos that blew up on social media. In a GQ interview months later, the Cherry lead opened up about the incident, saying:

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world … We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

Like the gentleman he is, he also declined to comment about their relationship without his girlfriend around, adding:

“It’s not a conversation that I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

One month later, a source also told Us they grew closer as they dealt with the unwanted press:

“Going public with their relationship has made them even more strong and confident in their relationship.”

At least it didn’t break them up! We’d hate to see that!

Earlier this month, celebrity stylist Law Roach spilled some more tea about the couple, too! He opened up about dressing Zendaya and Tom for the Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet premiere in December 2021 when they stepped out as a “couple” for the first official time. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, he spilled:

“It was great because this was the first time they went out as a couple, so that was exciting. We were like, ‘Are you ready? Are you ready? Are you ready?’”

Hah! The 44-year-old continued:

“They have been secretly in love forever and this was a big step for them to go out. Tom’s my little brother and that’s my little sister, and I just love that we all get to experience their love now.”

Same!! They are seriously the cutest! All this said, it’s no wonder they’re ready to settle down, they’ve been secretly dating for several years now! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Are you so happy for these two?!

